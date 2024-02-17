Home

Entertainment

Aamir Khan Mourns Dangal Co-Star Suhani Bhatnagar’s Sudden Demise at 19

Aamir Khan Mourns Dangal Co-Star Suhani Bhatnagar’s Sudden Demise at 19

Suhani Bhatnagar, known for her portrayal of young Babita Phogat, passed away at the age of 19. Keep reading to discover further details.

Suhani Bhatnagr, Who Played Young Babita Phogat in Aamir Khan's Dangal Passes Away at 19

Suhani Bhatnagar, famous for her role as young Babita Phogat in Aamir Khan’s Dangal, passed away on Saturday at the age of 19. According to media reports, the actress suffered a leg fracture and was on medication for that. However, the medicines affected her health which led to her body accumulating fluid. Suhani had been receiving medical treatment at Delhi’s AIIMS hospital for an extended period. Her funeral arrangements are scheduled to take place in Faridabad. Following her role in the film “Dangal,” Suhani took a temporary hiatus from acting to focus on her studies. Suhani’s family is yet to speak on the matter.

Trending Now

Aamir Khan’s production has expressed his grief on the sad news. The production house of the actor ‘Aamir Khan Production’ took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and shared a tweet which said, “We are deeply saddened to hear about our Suhani passing away. Our heartfelt condolences to her mother Poojaji, and the entire family. Such a talented young girl, such a team player, Dangal would have been incomplete without Suhani. Suhani, you will always remain a star in our hearts. May you rest in peace.”

You may like to read

Take a look here:

We are deeply saddened to hear about our Suhani passing away. Our heartfelt condolences to her mother Poojaji, and the entire family 🙏🏽 Such a talented young girl, such a team player, Dangal would have been incomplete without Suhani. Suhani, you will always remain a star in… — Aamir Khan Productions (@AKPPL_Official) February 17, 2024

Suhani won hearts with her performance in Dangal. After her performance in Dangal, Bhatnagar only did a few TV commercials and later focused on her studies. She was also not a very frequent user of social media. The last post of Suhani on her Instagram profile was from November 2021, where she shared a couple of selfies. She boasts a following of 20.9K on the photo and video-sharing platform. Suhani has also shared numerous pictures alongside her co-stars from “Dangal.”

Take a look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suhani Bhatnagar (@bhatnagarsuhani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suhani Bhatnagar (@bhatnagarsuhani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suhani Bhatnagar (@bhatnagarsuhani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suhani Bhatnagar (@bhatnagarsuhani)

About Dangal

Released in 2016, the movie is a biographical sports drama, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Aamir Khan. The film features the journey of famous female wrestler Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari. Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra depicted the older iterations of the two Phogat sisters, while Zaira Wasim and Suhani Bhatnagar portrayed their younger counterparts.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.