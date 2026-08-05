Aamir Khan mourns Pradeep Rawat’s death, recalls his unforgettable Ghajini performance: ‘Extremely dedicated and…’

Following Pradeep Rawat's demise at 74, Aamir Khan shared a heartfelt message celebrating the late actor's dedication, fearless performances and lasting contribution to Indian cinema.

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Aamir Khan reacts to Pradeep Rawat's demise (PC: Twitter)

The Indian film industry is mourning the loss of veteran actor Pradeep Rawat, who passed away at the age of 74 after reportedly suffering a relapse of blood cancer. Known for his commanding screen presence and memorable villainous performances, Rawat carved a special place in Indian cinema with films like Ghajini, Lagaan and several Telugu blockbusters. As tributes continue to pour in from across the industry, superstar Aamir Khan has remembered his longtime co-star with heartfelt words, praising his dedication, fearlessness and immense contribution to cinema.

Aamir Khan pays an emotional tribute to Pradeep Rawat

Speaking to Variety India, Aamir Khan reflected on his experience of working with Pradeep Rawat in both Lagaan and Ghajini. Remembering the late actor’s commitment to his craft, he said:

“He was extremely dedicated and fearless as an actor. Pradeep ji played the title role in Ghajini. I think this was one of the most striking screen villains in our cinema. The film wouldn’t have worked without him.” Aamir also spoke about Rawat’s memorable performance in Lagaan, where he portrayed Deva Singh Sodhi.

“I don’t think anyone could have played Sodhi with such swag. He was a versatile actor. It’s sad to hear of his passing.” His words highlighted the respect Rawat earned from fellow actors through years of hard work and memorable performances.

Pradeep Rawat’s journey from television to films

Pradeep Rawat enjoyed a career spanning more than four decades. He first became a familiar face after portraying Ashwatthama in B.R. Chopra’s iconic television series Mahabharat. His powerful screen presence soon helped him transition into films, where he became one of the industry’s most recognised actors for negative roles.

Over the years, he appeared in several notable films including Lagaan, Ghajini, Sarfarosh, The Hero: Love Story of a Spy, Sye, Chatrapathi, Stalin, Sarrainodu and Chhaava. Whether in Bollywood or South Indian cinema, Rawat consistently impressed audiences with his intensity and versatility.

Awards and memorable performances

Rawat earned widespread appreciation for his performance in the Telugu blockbuster Sye. His portrayal of the antagonist won him several honours, including the Filmfare Award for Best Villain (Telugu). His ability to make every character believable made him one of the most respected performers across multiple film industries.

His final Telugu release was Gaayapadda Simham, while his last Hindi film appearance came in Vicky Kaushal, Akshaye Khanna starrer Chhaava, where he played Yesaji Kank.

Celebrities and fans remember the late actor

Several actors, filmmakers and fans paid tribute to Pradeep Rawat on social media after the news of his passing became public. Actor Vishnu Manchu remembered him as a humble and warm-hearted person away from the camera.

He wrote, “It is deeply saddening to hear of the passing of Pradeep Rawat garu. On screen, he brought immense power to every character he portrayed. Off screen, he was the complete opposite: humble, simple, warm, and truly down to earth. That is how I will always remember him. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and countless admirers. May God give them strength during this difficult time, and may his noble soul rest in eternal peace. Om Shanti.”

See viral post of Vishnu Manchu here

It is deeply saddening to hear of the passing of Pradeep Rawat garu. On screen, he brought immense power to every character he portrayed. Off screen, he was the complete opposite: humble, simple, warm, and truly down to earth. That is how I will always remember him. My… — Vishnu Manchu (@iVishnuManchu) August 5, 2026



His funeral was held in Mumbai on Wednesday, where family members and close friends gathered to bid legendary actor a final farewell.