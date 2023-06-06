Home

Aamir Khan Never Attended Parties Organised by The Underworld, Says Producer Mahaveer Jain

Mumbai: Bollywood producer Mahaveer Jain recently shared a remarkable anecdote about renowned actor Aamir Khan, shedding light on his strong principles and unwavering integrity. In an interview recently, Jain revealed that during the 1990s, when the film industry was under the influence of the underworld, it was customary for stars to attend parties organized by these notorious figures in the Middle East. However, Aamir Khan boldly defied these expectations, refusing to compromise his values and even risking his own safety.

The producer reflected on those times while speaking to Bollywood Hungama, remarking, “In the ’90s, the underworld was ruling the film industry. All film stars had to accept the invitations and visit the Middle East for their parties. But Aamir bhai put his life at stake. He never agreed to it. He is a man of principles.”

Furthermore, the producer divulged another instance where Aamir Khan showcased his ethical stance. During his TV show “Satyamev Jayate,” the actor declined endorsements from certain brands, as he didn’t want commercial interruptions to dilute the show’s serious nature. He voluntarily let go of all endorsements for nearly three years, emphasizing his commitment to maintaining the show’s integrity. Jain added, “Aamir Khan is one of the finest human beings, but is highly misunderstood. He’s probably one of the most misunderstood celebrities in our country. Sometimes, social media perception and reality can be two different things. Anyone who knows Aamir bhai personally would say the same thing.”

In a world where compromises and conformity often prevail, Aamir Khan’s unwavering adherence to his principles and his courage to stand up against powerful forces serve as a shining example of integrity and conviction in the entertainment industry.

