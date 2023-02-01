Home

Aamir Khan Offers Film to Salman Khan, Turns Photographer as Bhaijaan Poses With His Family

Aamir Khan also channeled his inner photographer as his friend Salman Khan posed with his family.

Aamir Khan has offered a new film to his dear friend Salman Khan, which he is willing to produce under his banner, Aamir Khan Productions. Salman too has shown interest in the project at this point of time. A source revealed Pinkvilla, “In the last 6 months, Aamir Khan has been extensively working on the script of with his director, RS Prassana. Having the final draft in hand, Aamir feels, Salman Khan is the best fit for the larger-than-life drama and he has offered the film to Salman Khan.”

Aamir Khan also channeled his inner photographer as his friend Salman Khan posed with his family for a picture. A photograph has gone viral on social media, where Salman is seen posing with Aamir’s mother Zeenat and sister Nikhat Hussein. Behind the camera, the PK star is seen taking a picture of them. “For those who were missing Aamir,” wrote Nikhat, who was seen in a scene in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan.

Aamir, who was last seen on the silver screen in the film Laal Singh Chadha, has deactivated his social media accounts and in 2022 announced that he is taking a break from his over-a-three-decade-long journey in acting.

Salman Khan made a special appearance in SRK’s Pathaan. He will next be seen in Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif.