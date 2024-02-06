Aamir Khan On Working With Ex-Wife Kiran Rao After Divorce: ‘We Are Like Family’

Home

Aamir Khan said recently in an interview ex-wife Kiran Rao is like a family. He expressed his gratitude for the fulfilling journey they have shared personally and professionally.

Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan tied the knot in 2005 and parted ways in August 2021. The actor opened up about his amicable post-divorce relationship with ex-wife Kiran Rao and their continued collaboration in the film industry. The actor, known for his versatile roles, expressed his gratitude for the fulfilling journey they have shared personally and professionally. Addressing the common notion that divorces lead to animosity, Aamir in a recent interview with News18, playfully questioned, “Has a doctor said that when a divorce happens, you immediately become enemies?” He emphasised his good fortune in having Kiran Rao in his life and highlighted their strong connection on both human and emotional levels.

The actor was quoted as, “Yeh koi doctor ne kaha hai ke divorce ho jata hai toh aap foran dushman ho jaate hai? Yeh meri khushnaseebi hai ke mere zindagi mein Kiran aayi aur humara safar bahut hee fulfilling raha mere liye. Bahut kuch banaya humne saath mein, personally and professionally aur agge bhi hum saath mein hee hai”.

“We are like a family. Her mind, intelligence… even when she scolds me a couple of times, it’s fun,” Aamir added, shedding light on the camaraderie and understanding that defines their relationship. “Hum insaani aur jaazbaati taur pe jude huye hai aur humesha rahenge. We are like a family. Unka jo mind hai, intelligence hai… do chaar dafa daant bhi deti hai, woh bhi maza aata hai”, the actor added.

Despite their divorce, the couple continues to collaborate on various projects. Kiran Rao’s upcoming directorial venture, Laapataa Ladies, produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande, is set to hit theaters on March 1. The film, set in 2001 in rural India, follows the journey of two young brides who get lost on a train, unraveling a series of puzzles.

On his professional front, Aamir Khan recently returned to the film sets after a brief hiatus. He commenced shooting for his next project, Lahore 1947, in collaboration with director Rajkumar Santoshi. The film, produced by Aamir Khan, features Sunny Deol in the lead role, marking an exciting collaboration between the two Bollywood veterans.

Kiran and Aamir are parents to Azad Rao Khan, born in December 2011.

