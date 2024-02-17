Home

Entertainment

Aamir Khan Praises Suhani Bhatnagar’s Exceptional Acting In Dangal, Says, ‘Performed Ten Times Better…’

Aamir Khan Praises Suhani Bhatnagar’s Exceptional Acting In Dangal, Says, ‘Performed Ten Times Better…’

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan once praised Suhani Bhatnagar's exceptional acting in the movie Dangal. Aamir hailed the acting of the young female artists who acted as their daughters in the movie. Read along.

Aamir Khan Praises Suhani Bhatnagar’s Exceptional Acting In Dangal, Says, ‘Performed Ten Times Better…’

New Delhi: Aamir Khan’s popular film Dangal was one of the best films released in Bollywood which made a huge box-office collection. Young actress Suhani Bhatnagar who featured in the movie Dangal alongside Aamir Khan passed away at the age of 19. Previously in an interview, the PK actor praised Suhani Bhatnagar’s acting in the movie alongside Zaira Wasim. Take a look at what Aamir Khan had to say about Suhani.

Trending Now

Aamir Khan Praises Suhani Bhatnagar, ‘ I Am Not Exaggerating…’

Ahead of Dangal’s release Aamir Khan had interacted with The Indian Express where he stated, “If I have to rate our performance in the film, I would say that these kids performed ten times better than what I did. No, I am not exaggerating anything. Once the film releases, the audience will understand. I have been working in the industry for last 25 years, but these kids are highly talented (sic).”

You may like to read

Suhani Bhatnagar Exceptional Acting In Dangal

The casting team spent nearly eight months searching for actors nationwide to select the ones who would portray the younger versions of Aamir’s daughters, Geeta and Babita Phogat. Zaira was chosen to play Geeta, while Suhani was cast as Babita. Eventually, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra portrayed the adult versions of the Phogat sisters.

Praising all the divas in the film, Aamir Khan further stated, “After deciding to make the film, I and Nitesh were sure about the fact that if we cannot cast the right kid, we would not make the film. The major part of the film is dependent on their performance. It was not acting, but physical fitness for wrestling.”

Aamir also stated, “I learned a lot of pranks from these kids. I always believe that I am yet to grow up, and still a child from within. Working with these kids made me enjoy that. (sic)”

Suhani Bhatnagar’s Unexpected Demise

Suhani’s reason for passing away is not clear. According to a close relative of the actress who spoke to PTI stated, “She passed away at AIIMS yesterday (Friday). She was 19 (sic).” Although the individual did not provide details on what caused the death of the actor born in Faridabad, media reports indicated that she experienced medical issues following a leg fracture. “She was admitted on February 7 and succumbed on February 16 (sic),” a hospital source stated, as reported by the news agency.

May Suhani Bhatnagar’s soul rest in peace!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.