Aamir Khan Productions Twitter hacked: The official Twitter handle of Aamir Khan Productions shared an apology video on Wednesday night. A short video appeared on the AKP Twitter handle that began with ‘Michami Dukkadam’ meaning ‘may all improper actions be inconsequential.’ The video shows a black screen with words scrolling up as a voice is heard in the background talking about how human beings make mistakes when they are angry or sad.Also Read - Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha Becomes The HIGHEST Grosser Of 2022 Overseas, Beats Gangubai Kathiawadi And The Kashmir Files

“All of us are human beings and we only make mistakes. Sometimes through our words and sometimes by our actions, at times we do it without knowing and at times when we are angry. We also hurt people with our jokes and sometimes without talking. If I have hurt your feelings in any way ever then I ask for your forgiveness with my heart, promise and being,” says the voice in the video. Also Read - Vijay Deverakonda on Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha Trend: 'You Are Not Affecting Aamir Khan Alone...'

The video, which many Twitter users believe is not really posted by anyone officially associated with Aamir Khan Productions, ends with the term ‘Michami Dukkadam.’ What else? Shah Rukh Khan’s Kal Ho Na Ho music plays in the background throughout the video. Also Read - Swara Bhasker Praises Aamir Khan as 'Handsome Sikh' in Laal Singh Chaddha, Gets Brutally Trolled - Check Out The Reactions

CHECK THE VIRAL APOLOGY VIDEO FROM AAMIR KHAN PRODUCTIONS HERE:

The video appears on social media after all the hullaballoo that took place post the release of Laal Singh Chaddha with hashtags against Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and their film. “Kya Aamir Khan sahab, khud ki awaaz mein toh apologize karte. Kuch feel nahi aayi,” commented one user. Another wrote, “This account is hacked for sure….. (sic).”

CHECK HOW TWITTERATI REACTED TO APOLOGY VIDEO FROM AAMIR KHAN PRODUCTION HANDLE:

Kya Aamir Khan sahab,khud ki awaaz mein toh apologize karte. Kuch feel nahi aayi — SM (@Shaurya_29) September 1, 2022

https://t.co/tdH99zkLoz Jain People says ‘Michhami Dukkadam’ to their friends and family on Samvatsari day. Forgiveness is main motto of this festival — Sajan Randhawa (@Certified_Fan_) September 1, 2022

Arey yaar get a better PR team — Chirag Barjatya (@chiragbarjatyaa) September 1, 2022

Aap ne sir koi galti nhi ki….plzz dil chota na kre…u r great actor nd great man.. love you ❤️ — Aakash Yadav (@AakashY77121919) August 31, 2022

I think account got hacked because this tweet post by Android — Ali Hamza (@alihamza_96) September 1, 2022

Is that even Aamir’s voice? 🤔 — $D 🇮🇳 (@SD_Bhakt) September 1, 2022

This account is hacked for sure….. — Anuj 🇮🇳SRKian🇮🇳 (@anujrocks44) August 31, 2022

Reacting to all the boycotts in the name of Laal Singh Chaddha and his film, Aamir Khan reacted during the film’s promotions last month. He said it upset him that some people thought he didn’t love his country. “That Boycott Bollywood… Boycott Aamir Khan… Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha… I feel sad also because a lot of people who are saying this in their hearts believe I am someone who doesn’t like India… In their hearts, they believe that… And that’s quite untrue. I really love the country… That’s how I am. It is rather unfortunate that some people feel that way. I want to assure everyone that it’s not the case so please don’t boycott my films, please watch my films,” news agency ANI quoted him as saying during a press meet for Laal Singh Chaddha.

Your thoughts on this apology video?