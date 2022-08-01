Laal Singh Chaddha Age Controversy: Laal Singh Chaddha, actor Aamir Khan‘s forthcoming film, is ready for release. Fans have been excitedly anticipating the movie’s premiere ever since the trailer debuted. Even while the movie is getting a lot of praise with the release of the trailer and the songs, there are still a few things about it that have sparked debate. One among those subjects was 40-year-old Mona Singh essaying the role of Aamir Khan, 57, in his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha.Also Read - Aamir Khan Breaks Silence on #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha Trend on Twitter: 'I Feel Sad That People Believe...'

In an effort to settle the argument, Aamir Khan recently said that Mona Singh did an outstanding job and that her character is Laal’s mother, not Aamir Khan’s. In your mind, she is Aamir’s mother, but the actor claims that in their minds, Laal was her son. The actor went on to say that while Laal was born in 1971, in their imaginations, Aamir was 57 years old. Additionally, as the young boy grows, his mother gets old too. Also Read - Naga Chaitanya Breaks Silence on Being Upset With Aamir Khan Over Laal Singh Chaddha | Exclusive

Watch Mona Singh as Laal Singh Chaddha’s Mother:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mona Singh (@monajsingh)

Also Read - Aamir Khan Smokes A Pipe In LEAKED PICS From The Sets Of 'Koffee with Karan 7' With Kareena Kapoor Khan

Aamir Khan on Mona Singh Playing His Mother:

Aamir Khan’s exact words were, “I want to ask you a question that as an actor, as a creative person, if I’m looking 103, which I’m supposed to, why is my age inappropriate to play the role? Just because I am 57? What is the logic? Age specific kya hota hai actor ke liye? Actor ka toh yeh kamaal hota hai ke woh kuch bhi age ka ho aur kuch bhi age lage. Yeh toh Mona Singh ka kamaal hai. Jab aap dekhoge toh aapko lagega ke badi young lag rahi hai, phir aapko lagega ke yeh toh badi old bhi dikh rahi hai (Despite their actual ages being different, actors have the talent to appear any age on screen. You’ll recognize Mona Singh’s talent once you see her in the movie. You’ll notice that she appears young at times while also appearing old at other times).”

Aamir continued by saying that he would have been deeply affected by the age controversy around the movie if he had been in Mona Singh’s position.

About Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor’s Laal Singh Chaddha:

Laal Singh Chaddha has been adapted from the hit Hollywood film Forrest Gump. The film directed by Advait Chandaalso also stars Naga Chaitanya in a pivotal role. Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor starrer is all set to release on August 11.

Watch this space for more updates on Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha!