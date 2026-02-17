Home

Aamir Khan REACTS to rumors of mediating Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3 feud

Speculations about mediator in the Don 3 disagreement between Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar have been circulating. Aamir Khan addressed rumors, clarifying his position and setting record straight for fans and media.

The recent buzz around the Don 3 franchise has caught the attention of Bollywood fans and insiders alike. Reports suggested that a disagreement between actor Ranveer Singh and Excel Entertainment, co-founded by Farhan Akhtar, had escalated following Ranveer’s sudden exit from the film. Speculation went further, claiming that Aamir Khan had stepped in to mediate the dispute between the star and the production house.

The alleged feud and mediation rumors

According to circulating reports, Excel Entertainment was allegedly seeking Rs 40 crore in compensation to recover pre-production costs after Ranveer’s departure. With tensions reportedly running high, rumors quickly spread that superstar Aamir Khan was playing the role of peacemaker. However, the actor has officially denied these claims, “flatly denying any hand in the Ranveer-Farhan Akhtar dispute.”

The denial comes amidst reports of several prominent producers visiting Aamir’s Mumbai residence. Industry names like Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala, Ektaa Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, Zoya Akhtar, and Punit Goenka were reportedly present. While sources suggested the meeting may have been linked to the ongoing issues, there is no confirmation that Aamir played any mediating role in the matter.

The background of Don 3 dispute

The origins of the friction trace back to August 2023 when Farhan Akhtar announced Ranveer Singh as the new Don in the third installment of the franchise, replacing Shah Rukh Khan. Initially, Kiara Advani was signed on as the female lead but later stepped down, leading to Kriti Sanon joining the project. Rumors suggest the disagreements stemmed from creative differences and overlapping professional visions. The situation intensified after the unexpected success of Dhurandhar, adding pressure and public scrutiny.

Despite their fallout, Ranveer and Farhan have shared a close bond in the past, even collaborating on the 2015 film Dil Dhadakne Do. Fans were surprised when Farhan reportedly unfollowed Ranveer on Instagram, highlighting the growing tension between the two.

More on Don 3

Amid the ongoing legal battle, the casting for Don 3 remains uncertain. While Hrithik Roshan has denied any involvement, reports indicate that Farhan Akhtar might take on the role of Don himself. Meanwhile, many fans still hope for “The Badshah of Bollywood”, Shah Rukh Khan to reprise the legendary character originally played by “Mahanayak” Amitabh Bachchan.

