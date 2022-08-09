Aamir Khan Reacts On Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film, Laal Singh Chaddha, the movie’s promotions are currently underway. On Tuesday, Aamir Khan addressed the media at a press conference in the national capital. When India.com asked Aamir about the ongoing ‘Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha’ trend has taken the top spot on Twitter from last few days, the actor said he is keeping his fingers crossed!Also Read - Aamir Khan Confirms Shah Rukh Khan's Cameo in Laal Singh Chaddha: 'I Need The Biggest...' - WATCH

While speaking on the Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend, Aamir said, ‘keeping fingers crossed, praying to almighty & have faith in my audience.’ Aamir further added that he respects those who don’t want to watch the film(keeping with the boycott trend) however he wants more number of people in the theatres as a lot of people are involed behind it.

Watch Aamir’s Reaction On Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha:

During the press conference, Aamir also revealed that he hasn’t sleep from last 24 hours and is ‘super nervous’ ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha release. The actor further added that he will now sleep on August 11, when the film will hit the theatres.

Laal Singh Chaddha also starring Kareena Kaoor Khan is helmed by Advait Chandan and will release this Friday(August 11, 2022)