Home

Entertainment

Aamir Khan Reveals Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare’s Wedding Date: ‘Bahut Rone Wala Hoon’

Aamir Khan Reveals Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare’s Wedding Date: ‘Bahut Rone Wala Hoon’

Aamir Khan recently got emotional as he revealed his daughter Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding date.

Aamir Khan Reveals Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's Wedding Date: 'Bahut Rone Wala Hoon'

Aamir Khan Reveals Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare’s Wedding Date: Aamir Khan recently opened up on Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare’s wedding and poured his heart out about his feelings as a father. The actor also spoke about how Ira’s fiancé Nupur has been a supportive partner to her during her battle with depression. Aamir had previously confessed in a viral video along with Ira that the father-daughter duo has been undergoing therapy. The reel was an attempt to raise awareness on World Mental Health Day. The Laal Singh Chaddha actor also admitted that it would be hard for him not to cry on the day of his daughter’s wedding.

Trending Now

AAMIR KHAN GETS EMOTIONAL WHILE ANNOUNCING IRA KHAN’S WEDDING DATE

Aamir, in an interaction with News 18 said, “Ira is getting married on January 3. The boy she has chosen is — waise toh pet name unka naam Popeye hai (his pet name is Popeye) — he is trainer, he has arms like Popeye, but his name is Nupur. He is a lovely boy. When Ira was battling depression, he was with her. He is really someone who has stood by her and emotionally supported her. I am happy that she has selected a boy who… they are so happy together. They are very well connected; they really look after each other and care for each other.” He further added, “This might be a filmy dialogue, but I feel Nupur is like a son. Nupur is such a fine boy, we really feel he’s part of the family and his mother, Pritam ji, is someone who is already a part of our family. Main toh bada emotional hota hoon bhai, uss din main bahut rone waala hoon yeh toh tay hai (I get very emotional, I’m going to cry a lot that day, that’s for sure). Discussions have already begun in the family that ‘Aamir ko sambaalna uss din (take care of Aamir that day)’ because I am very emotional. I can’t control my smile nor my tears.”

You may like to read

Aamir announced his new film Sitaare Zameen Par in the same interview. He had previously made an official announcement about his collaboration with Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi for Lahore 1947.

Good news! is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news on entertainment and lifestyle. Click here!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES