Aamir Khan Reveals Went Wrong With Laal Singh Chaddha, Says ‘Getting Love After a Flop…’

Aamir Khan says Laal Singh Chaddha is his first flop film in a long time and it made him learn so much. The actor talks about how more people started to check on him after the failure of the film.

New Delhi: Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ did not do well at the Box Office. The film was riding on a huge buzz and was one of the superstar’s classic Christmas entertainers. However, something about the film didn’t click with the audience and it didn’t collect much at the ticket window. Aamir, at an event recently, spoke about the response of the audience to Laal Singh Chaddha and what went wrong with it.

The actor was present at the ABP Ideas of India Summit 3.0 on Friday along with his ex-wife Kiran Rao when he spoke about his last feature film. Aamir said he analysed the public response and tried to figure out what was wrong with the film. The actor who wanted to make a breezy film about life and inspiration, said he talked to Kiran, his ex-wife, and they discussed the poor reception of Laal Singh Chaddha. He said, “It’s a film close to my heart. Advait, Kareena and the whole cast and crew worked hard and it didn’t do well.”

Aamir Khan says Laal Singh Chaddha made him learn so much

He said the film did something special to him. Aamir revealed that since it was his first film in a long time which didn’t do well commercially, all his well-wishers started reaching out to check on him. The actor added, “Two things happened, after a long time my film didn’t work, so family and friends would come home to ask me, ‘If I’m okay?’ I realised that I’m getting a lot of love after a flop. That was the funny side of it. The real side is, that failure teaches you what has gone wrong. It gives you an opportunity to understand what was your mistake in terms of communicating that story (sic).”

Aamir went on to call Laal Singh Chaddha a big learning for him. He said he now feels fortunate that he made all the mistakes in that one film and now he knows better. “I gave it a lot of thought, it was a big learning for me. I remember telling Kiran once, ‘I made so many mistakes in this film on so many levels. Thank God I made these mistakes in just one film. Emotionally, I’m hurt that the film has not worked, I’ve taken time to absorb the grief,” he said.

The actor also mentioned that the audience comes to the cinemas purely for ‘joy’ and the makers have to give them that. He said the audience wants a ‘majedaar story’ and even if it’s without any message, it’s fine.

Meanwhile, Aamir’s pipeline includes a new film which he will begin soon. He is also producing Sunny Deol’s period film ‘Lahore 1947’ which features Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, Preity Zinta and Abhimanyu Singh in important roles. It is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi.

