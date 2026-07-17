Aamir Khan says 3 Idiots was not inspired by Sonam Wangchuk amid activist’s hunger strike: ‘Chatur is WRONG’

Amid growing concern over Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike, Aamir Khan has addressed the long-standing belief that his 3 Idiots character was based on the activist. The actor also shared a heartfelt message about Wangchuk's health.

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Aamir Khan says 3 Idiots was not inspired by Sonam Wangchuk (PC: Twitter)

For years, many people believed that Aamir Khan’s beloved character Phunsukh Wangdu, also known as Rancho, from 3 Idiots, was inspired by education reformer and innovator Sonam Wangchuk. That belief resurfaced once again as Wangchuk’s ongoing hunger strike drew nationwide attention. Now, Aamir has decided to set the record straight. While expressing concern for Wangchuk’s health and acknowledging the respect he has for the activist, the actor clarified that the character in Rajkumar Hirani’s 2009 blockbuster film 3 Idiots was never directly based on him.

Aamir Khan clarifies Sonam Wangchuk’s connection to 3 Idiots

Aamir Khan recently attended the closing event of the London Indian Film Festival, where he made a special appearance for a screening of his acclaimed film Lagaan. During an interaction at the festival, when asked about Sonam Wangchuk, who is often associated with inspiring the character of Rancho from the hit film 3 Idiots.

Speaking about Sonam Wangchuk inspiring 3 Idiots, Aamir said, “No, that is not true actually. That is a misconception. I didn’t know about Mr Sonam at that time when we were doing the film, 3 Idiots. I saw a video of Chatur just recently, and he said that. But he is wrong. Maybe that is what Chatur was thinking, but I want to tell you that neither Raju nor Abhijat (Rajkumar Hirani or Abhijat Joshi), who are the two writers, we didn’t know about Mr Sonam. However, what Mr Sonam is doing is good work in any case. He doesn’t have to be based on a character of 3 idiots for us to respect him and the work that he does. I wanted to share this from a factual point of view.”

#india Aamir Khan Denies Sonam Wangchuk Link to ‘3 Idiots’ Amid Activist’s Fast #cjp_पार्टी In a recent London Indian Film Festival conversation, Aamir Khan dismissed claims that Ladakhi engineer and activist Sonam Wangchuk inspired his iconic Rancho character in the 2009… — Thepagetoday (@thepagetody) July 17, 2026

According to the actor, while people have often linked the two because of their shared passion for innovation and education, the film’s character was not written around Wangchuk’s life.

Aamir also pointed out that respecting Sonam Wangchuk and supporting his work does not depend on whether he inspired a film character. He stressed that the activist deserves admiration for his own achievements and contributions, irrespective of any cinematic association.

Aamir expresses concern over Sonam Wangchuk’s hunger strike

While clearing the air about 3 Idiots, Aamir Khan also spoke about Sonam Wangchuk’s ongoing hunger strike. The actor said he was deeply concerned about the activist’s health and hoped that the situation would be resolved soon through dialogue. He said, “All of us are very concerned for his health and his life. We hope it ends well. All of us are hoping that he ends his fast.”

His statement comes at a time when several public figures have voiced support for Wangchuk, whose protest has drawn widespread attention. Aamir’s remarks focused on Wangchuk’s well-being rather than the debate surrounding the film, urging people not to confuse the two issues.

Aamir Khan reacts to Omi Vaidya’s statement

Aamir Khan has addressed Omi Vaidya’s recent remarks suggesting that Sonam Wangchuk’s real-life work inspired the character of Phunsukh Wangdu in 3 Idiots. Vaidya, who played the memorable role of Chatur in the film, had shared a video highlighting Wangchuk’s contributions and drawing a connection between the activist and the film’s character.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Omi Vaidya (@omivaidya_official)

Reacting to the claim, Aamir dismissed the connection with a smile, saying, “Chatur is wrong.” He clarified that neither he nor the film’s director Rajkumar Hirani and writer Abhijat Joshi knew about Wangchuk while making 3 Idiots. He said, “I saw a video of Chatur just recently, and he said that. But he is wrong. Maybe that is what Chatur was thinking, but I want to tell you that neither Raju nor Abhijat, who are the two writers, we didn’t know about Mr Sonam.”

At the same time, Aamir praised Wangchuk’s work and said his achievements deserve recognition independently of any association with the film.