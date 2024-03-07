Home

Aamir Khan Seen Smoking Pipes in Live Video, Expresses Interest In Mentoring New Actors, Watch

Bollywood actor, Aamir Khan was recently spotted smoking pipe on Instagram live. The actor decided to promote her ex-wife's film Lapaataa Ladies. Watch.

Mumbai: Bollywood actor, Aamir Khan recently showed up on Instagram Live he was seen discussing his ex-wife’s film Lapaataa Ladies. However, what caught the attention of the viewers when they noticed the Dangal actor smoking up pipes in the live video. A new article published by The Hindustan Times claimed that the actor went live from his production house, Aamir also answered a few questions from his fans as well. Read on.

In a recent video captured by an X user, saw Aamir Khan looking forward to promoting young talented stars and new actors that he can utilise in his films. Also, it was noticeable that Aamir Khan was also promoting Kiran Rao’s Lapaataa Ladies, while she wore a shirt that read, ‘Mostly Lapaataa’. In the short clip, Aamir was also seen talking about how one can think that budget films won’t be able to make a good run in the theatres. He requested his audience to go and watch the film in theatres as they could help them prove the critics wrong. At the end of the video, it was witnessed that Aamir Khan was lighting up

“I want to promote new talents through my production house” Megastar #AamirKhan in his latest insta live and also asks everyone to support the new talents for the sake of the film industry pic.twitter.com/De3mezlMaH — RAJ (@AamirsDevotee) March 7, 2024

Aamir Khan Answers Q&A’s On Instagram

While Aamir Khan was in a chill mood on his Instagram, he was asked multiple questions out which an Instagram user asked, ‘Why did he dance on Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding gala that was held in Jamnagar Gujarat. To this Aamir Khan expressed that he also shook his leg on his daughter, Ira Khan’s wedding as well. Aamir stated, “Dance toh maine apni beti ki shaadi mein bhi kia aur Mukesh ke bete ki shaadi mein bhi kia kyuki Mukesh mere bahut hi kareeb dost hain. Nita, Mukesh and their kids are like family for me. Main bhi unki shaadi mein nachta hu, woh bhi meri shadi mein naachte hain (I danced at my daughter’s wedding and also at Mukesh’s son’s wedding because Mukesh is a very close friend of mine. Nita, Mukesh and their kids are like family for me. I also danced at his wedding, he also danced at my wedding) (sic).”

While another fan of Aamir Khan asked him to make films like Pathaan. To this, the Dangal actor added that actors like Shah Rukh Khan are already there to do such action films. He revealed, “Yaar Shah Rukh bana raha haina acchi Pathaan jaisi. Main banata hu Laapataa Ladies, aap woh dekho (Shah Rukh Khan is making good films like Pathaan. I tell I made Lapaataa Ladies you watch that) (sic).”

Before he concluded his live session, Aamir Khan once again smoked up from his pipe and assured that he would be back again on March 14, many might know it was the day Aamir Khan was born.

What are your thoughts about Aamir Khan smoking pipe on Instagram live? Do you think what Aamir did was right?

