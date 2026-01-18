Home

Aamir Khan signed Dev Anand’s film without hearing the script, recalls late actor’s friend: ‘Didn’t even discuss money’

In the ever-evolving world of cinema, where every film, every script can change the fate of a star, there was one such actor who decided to sign a film without even hearing the story. And much to everyone’s surprise, this actor was none other than Aamir Khan. Known as the ultimate perfectionist of Bollywood, Aamir Khan made a legendary exception by signing for a Dev Anand film without reading the script.

Recently, Dev Anand’s close friend Mohan Churiwala recalled how Aamir came on board the 1990 film Awwal Number without even knowing what the story was about. He decided to sign up for this not for money or creative recognition, but just out of respect for Dev Anand’s stature in the industry.

Aamir Khan, The Perfectionist Who Broke His Own Rule

Mohan revealed that Aamir himself had once spoken about this unusual choice. He said, “Aamir Khan has said in an interview that Awwal Number is the only film where his father told him, ‘Don’t ask about the story, don’t ask about the script, don’t even talk about the money. Just go and say yes to Dev Saab.’ Dev Saab’s stature was such from the very beginning.”

When SD Burman Objected to Dev Anand’s Story

In the same conversation, Mohan also spoke about an incident involving legendary composer SD Burman, who was initially supposed to compose the music for Dev Anand’s Hare Rama Hare Krishna. Mohan shared that Burman was extremely close to Dev Anand, but after hearing the story, he strongly objected to it.

Mohan said “When Burman Dada heard the story, he stood up and said, ‘Don’t make this film. This is a disgusting story. What is wrong with you to even plan such a story?’”

When Dev Anand saw his reaction, he was shaken by it. By then he realised that he may have gone too far and decided to introduce an additional character to create a romantic subplot, ensuring there was no inappropriate angle involving the sister and his character. Despite this change, SD Burman remained unconvinced and said, “Don’t make this film. I don’t want to do it, and you shouldn’t either.”

Dev Anand’s Unmatched Professionalism

Speaking about Dev Anand’s professionalism, Mohan said, “His assistants used to tell me that Dev Saab was the best paymaster. Forget late payments, he would personally call people and make sure they were paid.”

This revelation spoke about Dev Anand’s principles and how he was respected far beyond just his work.

The Birbal Incident That Proved Dev Anand’s Character

Mohan spoke about an incident that involved the late comedian Birbal, who had worked in Dev Anand’s Lootmaar, Mohan said that despite the film failing at the box office, Dev Anand ensured everyone was paid.

He shared, “Birbal, the comedian, has written on his YouTube channel that he worked in Lootmaar and there were some payments he hadn’t taken because the film didn’t do well. Dev Saab called him and said, ‘Birbal, come immediately and collect your cheque.’”

Why Dev Anand’s Legacy Lives On

Dev Anand, the legendary actor, was known not just for his films and works of art. But also, for his strong principles and integrity. This also shows why Aamir Khan didn’t hesitate before signing the script of his film, even without hearing its story or knowing his fees.

