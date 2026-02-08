Aamir Khan slips at WPBL court, bounces back with a smile and steals the show – Watch

Superstar Aamir Khan surprised fans with a sporty appearance at the World Pickleball League (WPBL) 2026 in Mumbai on Saturday. The actor joined three fans for a friendly exhibition game at the Jio World Garden. What was meant to be a light, cheerful match took an unexpected turn when Aamir slipped on the court mid-play.

But the moment that could have been embarrassing quickly turned heartwarming. Aamir got back on his feet almost instantly, smiled, and resumed the game as if nothing had happened. The crowd cheered, and the video soon began circulating widely on social media.

Aamir Khan slips on the court

Saturday marked the semi-finals of the second season of WPBL, and Aamir was invited to play two exhibition games with fans. In one of the clips now going viral, the actor can be seen moving forward to return a shot. Suddenly, he loses balance and briefly rolls onto the court.

With help from his co-player, Aamir stood up, dusted himself off, and continued playing with a grin on his face.

The clip sparked a flood of reactions online. One fan wrote, “O Teri,” while another commented, “Fitness is good.” A user pointed out, “At his age, many people don’t even step onto the ground,” and another added, “He is so steady.” Some viewers also expressed concern, with comments like, “Hope he is fine now.”

Watch the video here

Fans praise his sporting spirit

What stood out for many was not the fall but the way Aamir handled it. There was no drama, no pause, and no sign of discomfort. He simply carried on playing, showing the same calm and cheerful attitude he is known for.

For fans present at the venue, the moment became one of the highlights of the day.

Aamir Khan’s recent projects

On the work front, Aamir was recently seen in a cameo role in Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, a film he also produced. The movie, starring Vir Das, was released in theatres on January 16 and received mixed reviews along with a modest box office response. He also made a special appearance in Rajinikanth’s Coolie.

Aamir’s last full-fledged role on the big screen was in Sitaare Zameen Par last year, described as a spiritual sequel to Taare Zameen Par. The film earned Rs 265 crore worldwide.

His upcoming production Ek Din stars his son Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi. The teaser has already been released. While Aamir has not announced his next acting project yet, he has shared in recent interviews that he plans to focus more on acting and has handed over production responsibilities to the new CEO of his banner.