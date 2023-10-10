Home

Aamir Khan Speaks on Mental Health: ‘Mein, Meri Beti Therapy Ka Laabh Utha Rahe Hain’

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan has never shied away from speaking on mental health and has even opened a wellness centre for mental health and wellness. On World Mental Health Day which is observed on October 10 every year, actor Aamir Khan along with Ira shared a video message in which they talked about mental health and attempted to normalise going to therapy. Aamir also shared that he and his daughter have been seeking therapy for many years and that there’s absolutely no shame in seeking help.

Aamir was heard saying, “Maths seekhne ke liye hum school ya teacher ke paas jaate hain. Agar baal kataana ho to hum salon ya dukaan jaate hain jaha par wo insaan humaare baal kaatta hai jo us kaam mein trained hai (We go to a school or a teacher to learn maths. We go to a salon for haircuts, where there are trained professionals who cut hair).”

“Meri beti Ira aur main pichhle kai saal se therapy ka laabh utha rahe hain. Aur agar aapko lagta hai aap bhi maansik ya jazbaati takleefon se guzar rahe hain, to aap bhi kisi aise vyakti ko dhund sakte hai jo professional hai, trained hai, jo aapki madad kar sakta hai. Isme koi sharam nahi hai (My daughter Ira and I have been seeking therapy for many years now, and have been benefitting greatly from it. If you think you are also going through mental or emotional issues, then you should also seek a trained mental health expert who can help you. There’s no shame in it,” he said. Ira shared the video and wrote, “#imhuman.”

Zareen Khan commented on the post saying, “Love the way you guys have explained that it’s ok to go to a doctor if the mental health isn’t feeling alright. A lot of ppl still look at going to a psychiatrist as a stigma.”

Watch the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira)



There are several celebrities who have spoken about mental health issues and started a discussion on them. Celebs like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Shaheen Bhatt, and others have been vocal about depression and how they battled it. Now, Aamir Khan and his daughter Ira Khan have also shared a video message in which they talk about mental health and attempt to destigmatize going to therapy. Aamir also shared that he and his daughter have been seeking therapy for many years and that there’s absolutely no shame in seeking help.

