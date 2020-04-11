Actor Aamir Khan posted a note to thank the healthcare professionals, the BMC workers and the police dedicated to the welfare of the general public during this time of the coronavirus crisis. The actor took to his Twitter timeline and posted a note appreciating the contribution of people who are risking their lives to treat others. Also Read - After Providing Money, Salman Khan Gives Ration to Wage Workers - Baba Siddique Tweets

Aamir’s note read, “Really appreciate the work that the doctors, nurses, hospital staff members, the Maharashtra Police, and the Maharashtra administration, the BMC and all the staff in the essential services, all across Mumbai and Maharashtra are doing in this time of crisis.

For that matter, all across the country.

Thank You

a." (sic)

Bollywood celebrities have shown a united front while dealing with the COVID-19 crisis. While various actors have donated huge amounts to PM and CM’s Relief funds, many others have contributed food and other essential items to the wage workers on their own. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan lent their four-storey office space to the BMC to use it as a quarantine ward for children and women. On the other hand, Salman Khan decided to directly donate money into the bank accounts of 25,00 wage workers registered with FWICE. Actor Sonu Sood is reportedly feeding around 45,000 people daily in Mumbai.

Currently, there are 7447 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in India with 239 reported deaths. On Friday, Maharashtra emerged as India’s worst-hit state with 1574 recorded cases of the coronavirus. 208 new cases were reported in Mumbai alone that took the total number of the COVID-19 cases to 993 in the city with 64 deaths.