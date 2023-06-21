Home

Entertainment

Did Aamir Khan Actually Perform Train Scene From Ghulam? Truth Is Out Finally: Watch

Did Aamir Khan Actually Perform Train Scene From Ghulam? Truth Is Out Finally: Watch

It is the train scene that is the latest buzz in the net town and going viral.

There are many who suggest the use of VFX.

Aamir Khan Train Scene From Ghulam: For years we have been listening to and talking about Computer-generated imagery (CGI), Visual Effects (VFX), and all the made-up sequences in movies, TV shows, and other videos. If it’s different from the conventional stuff then it has to be the special effects.

Now, for whatever reasons, the focus has shifted to the 1998 movie Ghulam starring Aamir Khan and Rani Mukherji. To be specific, it is the train scene that is the latest buzz in the net town and going viral. It is the scene in which Aamir is running towards an oncoming train to win a bet against Deepak Tijori. He does and it created rage for obvious reasons as there was hardly any knowledge about computer software.

You may like to read

Here is a video about that scene shared on Twitter by Cine Vichaar @Cine_vichaar with the caption: No Body Double! Just Aamir Khan Risking His Life For A Shot.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

No Body Double! Just Aamir Khan

Risking His Life For A Shot.pic.twitter.com/HJH2heMdS7 — Cine Vichaar (@Cine_vichaar) June 20, 2023

The brouhaha is about whether the actor actually carried out the dangerous stunt himself or a body double pitched in. Then there are many who suggest the use of VFX.

Along with the video, there is another video where Aamir is talking to Pooja Bedi and telling her how he performed the stunt on his own: “That’s a real one.”

“I was very tensed that day because if he was late by one second, he would have been crushed by the train. He is a very sincere actor and works harder than required. During the shoot, Aamir got so invested that he forgot that his life is at stake. It is God’s grace that he got saved otherwise Aamir would be dead today,” film’s producer Mukesh Bhatt said in an interview many years ago.

“A sequence in the film shows Aamir running on a rail track towards an oncoming train, which misses him by a few feet as he jumps off the tracks. 1.3 seconds was the only difference between Aamir and the train. This stunt was actually performed by Aamir himself. At the 44th Filmfare Awards, it won the Best Scene of the Year award, but Aamir later criticized himself for taking such an unnecessary risk,” says Wikipedia.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.