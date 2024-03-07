Home

Aamir Khan Turns Darsheel Safary’s ‘Dadu’ In This New Ad, Fans Say, ‘Film Kab Karogae Sath Mei?’

Aamir Khan and Darsheel Safary came together again for a commercial promoting an energy drink, prompting fans to wonder, 'Wasn't a movie supposed to be on the way?'

Aamir Khan and Darsheel Safary finally were seen together after a total of 16 years. The duo, who featured in 2007’s hit film Taare Zameen Par, again joined hands, and this time it was for an ad. Aamir and Darsheel featured in an ad for an energy drink where Aamir Khan was portrayed as Darsheel’s grandfather. The ad was shared by Darsheel on his official Instagram. After the ad was shared, it garnered massive love from the audience, and fans are now looking for both actors to work on a film.

Sharing the ad, Darsheel wrote, “Join #AamirKhan as he goes on an adventure through time with Charged by Thums Up.” The ad features Aamir as Darsheel’s grandfather. Aamir’s character is extremely cool in that he finds solutions to every problem. Back on Tuesday, Darsheel shared a set of pictures of Aamir writing, “It is Aamir’s multiverse, and we’re all just living in it. 3 days to go. #mrperfectionist #masterclass #versatileactor.”

A few days back, he shared a still from Taare Zameen Par, juxtaposing it with a still from the ad. Sharing the picture, he wrote, “16 years later, and we’re together again. Emotional? Yeah, a little. Charged? ABSOLUTELY. All the love to my favourite mentor for the experience. Watch this space for the Big reveal. (sic)”

Take a look here:

As soon as the picture was shared, fans were extremely thrilled to watch Aamir and Darsheel sharing the screen again. Several fans took to the comment section and wrote, “Film. Nahi aane wali thi kya?,” Another fan wrote, “Great to see you with Aamir Khan after 16 years.” Some fans did not bother that it was an ad and wrote, “Aamir’s ads are always like a short film for me, and you, @dsafary, great to see both of you together after all these yrs!!!!” and “Ad mein hi film ka perfection hai. (The ad has the perfection of a film.)”

For the unversed, Aamir and Darsheel shared the screen for the first time for Taare Zameen Par wherein Aamir played his mentor and Darshan as a student suffering from dyslexia. When the film was released, Darsheel was only 10. Meanwhile, Aamir also reunited with Tisca Chopra, who played Darsheel’s mom in the film, at his daughter Ira’s wedding.

