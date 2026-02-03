Home

Aamir Khan visits Arijit Singh at his Jiaganj home days after singer’s playback retirement – Watch video

Bollywood’s perfectionist Aamir Khan made a quiet visit to Arijit Singh’s West Bengal hometown, sparking excitement just days after the singer stepped away from film playback singing.

Less than a week after Arijit Singh announced his exit from Bollywood playback singing, actor Aamir Khan paid a surprise visit to the singer in his hometown of Jiaganj, Murshidabad district, West Bengal. Known for his perfectionist approach to cinema, Khan reportedly wanted to personally meet the 38-year-old music icon.

The actor landed in Kolkata on Sunday and quietly made his way to Jiaganj by road, evading paparazzi. Sources said he arrived at Singh’s residence late Sunday night wearing a grey T-shirt, black leather jacket, and olive-green trousers. Despite the low-profile nature of the visit, word quickly spread through the neighbourhood, drawing curious onlookers.

Kite-flying and quiet conversations

On Monday, Aamir and Arijit were spotted on the rooftop of Singh’s house, flying kites together. While the duo kept the purpose of the visit private, the meeting highlighted the deep bond they share, both professionally and personally.

Their friendship goes back to Dangal, where Arijit’s soulful voice became an integral part of Aamir’s films. Tracks like Gilahriyaan and Tere Hawaale have been frequently chosen by Khan for his movie scores. Beyond cinema, the two are said to connect over shared interests in chess and social work, reinforcing a long-standing camaraderie.

Watch the viral video here:

Aamir Khan was spotted at Arijit Singh’s house in Jiaganj (WB)

The two stars had lunch together. Did they discuss music and films, or has Aamir Khan asked him to change his mind. Aamir Khan was also seen on the rooftop of Arijit’s house, holding a kite and a spool of string. pic.twitter.com/NG0QhU8aCc — Beautiful mind (@manik199) February 2, 2026

Arijit steps away from the playback

On January 28, Arijit took to social media to announce that he would not be taking any new assignments as a playback singer. “I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey,” he wrote. The singer indicated he would likely focus on independent music and composition, which has always been his first love.

During a light-hearted chat in Jiaganj, Singh reportedly joked that the drama surrounding his announcement might have been avoided if he had posted in Bengali, attracting less attention than the viral post in Hindi.

Jiaganj witnesses a celebrity surprise

Locals were thrilled to see Khan in their midst. “After Ed Sheeran’s visit last year, this was the biggest surprise,” said Roshan Dey, a resident. “I rushed home to catch a glimpse. He (Khan) was heavily guarded, but I managed to see him briefly from a neighbour’s terrace.”

Ed Sheeran had visited Jiaganj last February to meet Arijit, famously riding pillion on his scooter and taking an hour-long boat ride along the Bhagirathi River. That visit included a stop for traditional lassi and sessions in Arijit’s home studio, where the two worked on their collaborative single, Sapphire.

With Aamir Khan’s quiet trip, Jiaganj once again found itself at the centre of a celebrity moment, bridging music, cinema, and local charm.

