Aamir Khan Visits Family of Late Dangal Star Suhani Bhatnagar in Faridabad to Offer Condolences

Aamir Khan Personally Visits Suhani Bhatnagar's Parents in Faridabad to Offer Condolences. May Her Soul Rest in Peace.

Actor Aamir Khan paid a heartfelt visit to the bereaved family of late actor Suhani Bhatnagar in Faridabad on Thursday, offering condolences and support in the wake of her untimely demise. Suhani, who gained fame for portraying the young Babita Phogat in the blockbuster movie Dangal, passed away at the age of 19 last Friday, succumbing to dermatomyositis—a rare inflammatory disease causing skin rash and muscle weakness. After her death, Suhani’s father Sumit Bhatnagar told PTI, “Her lungs got damaged due to an infection and accumulation of excess fluid”.

Aamir Khan, deeply affected by the tragic news, met Suhani’s parents and relatives around 6 pm, inquiring about her illness and expressing his condolences. Suhani’s uncle, Navneet Bhatnagar, confirmed Aamir Khan’s visit, highlighting the actor’s genuine concern for the family during this difficult time. The meeting provided an opportunity for Khan to offer solace and support to Suhani’s grieving parents.

After her passing, Aamir Khan’s production house issued a statement expressing deep sorrow over Suhani’s demise. The statement read, “We are deeply saddened to hear about our Suhani passing away. Our heartfelt condolences to her mother Poojaji and the entire family. Such a talented young girl, such a team player, Dangal would have been incomplete without Suhani.” Aamir Khan’s daughter, Ira Khan, also reacted to the heartbreaking news, expressing her grief with a poignant “Oh no!!!”

Suhani’s mother, in an interview with E24, spoke about the special bond shared between Suhani and Aamir Khan. “Aamir Sir has always been in touch with her. He is a nice person. We never shared this with him. We actually didn’t inform anyone. We were so disturbed by this,” she revealed. Speaking of Aamir Khan’s warmth, she added, “Definitely, if we had messaged him, he would have immediately been there for us. In fact, even during his daughter’s wedding, he invited us. And in fact, he personally called us to be a part of his big day.”

Suhani’s mother also shared the proud achievements of her daughter, stating, “She was performing very well in college; she even topped in the last semester. She was brilliant at everything and wanted to excel at whatever she wanted to do. Our daughter has made us very proud.”

The 19-year-old actor, who was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences on February 7, left a void in the hearts of her loved ones as she bid farewell on February 16.

May her soul rest in peace.

