Aamir Khan’s brother Hyder Ali Khan struggles for survival, ex-wife reveals he lives in chawl

Actress Eva Grover has claimed that her ex-husband Hyder Ali Khan, Aamir Khan’s stepbrother, is struggling to survive without a home or regular food while living with schizophrenia.

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Aamir Khan’s brother Hyder Ali Khan struggles for survival, reveals ex-wife (PC: Twitter)

Television actress Eva Grover has once again spoken openly about one of the most difficult chapters of her life, but this time her revelations have also drawn attention to the present condition of her ex-husband, Hyder Ali Khan. Known as Aamir Khan’s stepbrother, Hyder is now allegedly living in extremely difficult circumstances, according to Eva. Her latest interview not only revisits their painful marriage but also shared about how Aamir Khan’s stepbrother Hyder Ali Khan is living his life today, raising concerns about his health and survival.

Eva Grover reveals Hyder Ali Khan is struggling to survive

In an exclusive chat with Siddharth Kannan, Eva Grover claimed that Hyder Ali Khan is currently living without a permanent home and is struggling even to arrange regular meals. She also claimed that he has been living with schizophrenia, adding that she was unaware of his condition when they got married. According to Eva, his mental health challenges became more apparent over time, and she believes they played a major role in his personal struggles.

She revealed, “Today, Hyder is not in a good condition. He has no house and struggles even for food. Sometimes someone lets him stay in a chawl, sometimes a friend helps him. I feel sad. Whatever happened, happened, but from a humanitarian point of view, he was once my husband. He is surrounded by people who keep giving him alcohol. There is no one to look after him. I only pray that whenever his time comes, he finds peace. He has suffered a lot.”

Despite everything that happened between them, Eva expressed concern over Hyder’s present situation. Her remarks suggest that, irrespective of their difficult past, she feels saddened by the hardships he is now reportedly facing.

Eva Grover opens up about troubled marriage with Hyder Ali Khan

Eva Grover also reflected on her marriage, describing it as deeply painful. She has previously shared that she married Hyder Ali Khan after knowing him for only 18 days, believing they would build a happy life together. Instead, she alleges that the relationship became abusive, marked by anger, violence, and emotional distress.

She further claimed that she stayed in the marriage for several years, hoping things would improve. According to Eva, becoming a mother eventually gave her the courage to leave the relationship. She has also spoken in earlier interviews about receiving support from colleagues, family members, and her former father-in-law during that difficult period.

She further revealed, “I had heard that Aamir sir had said I had not taken the right decision. That message had reached me before my marriage through other sources, but I didn’t pay attention. Aamir Khan sir didn’t want to have any relationship with this family.”

Who is Eva Grover?

Eva Grover is an Indian actress known for her work in Hindi films and television. She started her acting career in the 1990s and has appeared in films such as Kattumarakaran, Krishna, and Ready. She gained wider recognition through popular television shows, including Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Office Office, Shararat, and Sapna Babul Ka… Bidaai.

With her versatile performances, she has established herself as a familiar face in the Indian entertainment industry. She has also been in the news for her personal life, including her marriage to Hyder Ali Khan, the step-brother of actor Aamir Khan.