Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan never shies away from flaunting her lovelife on social media. The star-daughter who often shares lovey-dovey posts with her beau Nupur Shikhare has once again given fans a peek into her romantic date night. On Thursday, Ira took to her Instagram story and shared a picture with Nupur from their date night. In the picture, Ira and Nupur are sporting bath robes while posing for the camera. Along with the picture, Ira wrote, "Matching robes! #datenight." Nupur reposted her picture on his handle and shared it with heart emojis.

Ira Khan- Nupur Shikare date night

Ira and Nupur have been dating each other for two years. Last month(May) the lovebirds celebrated their second dating anniversary. Back then Ira had shared a bunch of pool pictures with Nupur and penned a heartfelt note. She wrote: "It's actually been two years but it's feels like it was always like this. I love you❤ As truly and genuinely as I am capable of loving. 🤗🥰😚 for everything.." On the other hand, Nupur shared a throwback picture and wrote, "Always Two-gether (get it ?) ❤️ I love you @khan.ira 😘❤️ #love #celebration #happy."

Ira was trolled on her birthday

On a related note, Ira was brutally trolled over her birthday post recently. The star-kid celebrated her 25th birthday with boyfriend Nupur, her mom Reena Dutta and dad Aamir Khan, Ira's step mom Kiran Rao was also present at the bash.

Ira was seen sporting a bikini while cutting her birthday cake, which led to her massive trolling on social media. She was on netizens’ radar for being inappropriately dressed in front of her father. However, Ira remained unfazed by these comments gave it back to the trollers by sharing more pictures from her birthday party.