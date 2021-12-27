Christmas is about love, joy, and togetherness, and Aamir Khan‘s daughter Ira Khan‘s holiday season was filled with all of these things and more. She frequently posts adorable pictures of herself and her partner Nupur Shikhare on social media, and people adore them. The duo is currently on vacation in Europe and is enjoying quality time. Recently, Ira shared a number of cute photos with her beau on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of their Christmas celebration. In one of the pictures, Ira can be seen planting a kiss on Nupur’s cheek. Sharing the pictures, Ira wrote, “Merry Christmas Part 1. Bloopers in story! #christmas #christmastree #merrychristmas #outfit #dressup #raindeer #love (sic).”Also Read - Year Ender 2021: From Kangana Ranaut to Aryan Khan, Top Controversial Celebs of The Year

Ira donned a green plaid skirt with a white top and a green leather jacket while her beau wore a blue shirt, a bow tie, and black pants The photo was taken at Lake Constance, Germany.

Ira shared pictures from her Christmas celebration last week featuring her father Aamir Khan. In one of the photos, Aamir and her daughter’s beau can be seen twinning in pyjamas sitting by the telescope. It sure looked like a happy moment!

For the unversed, Ira made her relationship official on Instagram in February this year. She had written on Promise Day while sharing a photo with Nupur, “It’s an honour to make promises with and to you… #hi #whaleyoubemine #myvalentine #buddy #yourebetteratcheesylines #dreamboy.”

Ira Khan is the daughter of Aamir Khan and his first wife, Reena Dutta. They also have a son, Ira’s elder brother, Junaid Khan.

Are the adorable couple’s mushy photos a hit or a miss for you? Watch this space for more updates.