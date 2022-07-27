Ira Khan-Nupur Shikare romantic pics: Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan and her fitness trainer boyfriend Nupur Shikare recently sparked wedding rumours when the duo met Ira’s grandmother. Ira had shared pictures with Nupur and her grandmother from their recent reunion and now the star-daughter feels that’s she’s on ‘top of the world’! Also Read - Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan Getting Married? Fans Think So As She Introduces Boyfriend Nupur Shikhare To Her Grandmother Zeenat Hussain

On Tuesday, the star kid took to her Instagram handle and shared happy pictures with her beau Nupur Shikhare. Going by the pictures, it looks like the couple went for trekking amid the rainy season. They are seen posing on top of a rock. In the pictures, Ira is seen sporting a black tank top with a pair of white shorts. Nupur, on the other hand, has opted for a blue ganji and shorts. Sharing the pictures, Ira wrote: “Top of the world ❤ @nupur_shikhare.”

Check out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira)

Soon after she shared the post, Aamir’s Dangal co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh, who shares a good rapport with the star daughter, commented, “Cutieeeeee.” Nupur also replied, “@khan.ira ❤️🌎 I Love you 😘.”

Ira’s boyfriend Nupur also shared Ira’s post on his Instagram story and put red heart emojis in the caption. Have a look:

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Ira and Nupur stepped out for a lunch date, while the star-kid was donning a short black and white stripe dress, her beau was seen in a gym outfit.

Ira-Nupur step out for lunch date

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Earlier, the couple marked two years of their relationship on May 31. Ira had shared a series of pictures on the social media platform to mark the occasion. In the pictures, one of the pictures showed the couple having fun at Ira’s birthday party where they enjoyed a dip in the swimming pool. The duo shared laughs and hugs in the pictures. She shared a caption that read, “It’s actually been two years but it feels like it was always like this. I love you. As truly and genuinely as I am capable of loving. For everything.”