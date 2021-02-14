Actor Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan, who had recently confirmed her relationship with fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare, has shared a Valentine’s Day special post. Ira took to Instagram stories to share pictures of her low-ley Valentine’s Day celebrations with her boyfriend Nupur. She shared a video of a bouquet of handmade roses and wrote, “He made them”. Along with the video, Ira also shared Nupur’s candid pose, where he is busy on his phone.The accompanying sticker read, “Stay home with me?” Also Read - Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan Struggled to Smile at Cousin's Wedding Due to Depression - Watch Video

On Promise Day, Khan revealed that she is in relationship with Shikhare. She shared a mushy post for him on Instagram where she was seen gazing lovingly into Nupur’s eyes, she wrote, “It’s an honour to make promises with and to you… #hi #whaleyoubemine #myvalentine #buddy #yourebetteratcheesylines #dreamboy.”

In February 2021, Ira spoke on suffering from depression. In an Instagram video shared, she mentioned how she has been putting up a strong face for the world and struggling to even smile for the cameras. The theatre director said that even though she had promised that she would be talking about her mental health regularly, she’s caught up with her new job. “For over a year now, I wanted to do something for mental health, but I wasn’t sure what to do. So, I have decided to take you on a journey, my journey, and see what happens. Hopefully, we will get to know ourselves slightly better, understand mental illness better,” she wrote in the post.