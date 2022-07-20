Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare wedding buzz: Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan who is dating fitness coach Nupur Shikhare for quite sometime, recently sparked wedding rumours! The star-kid recently met her grandmother Zeenat Hussain and she was accompanied by her boyfriend. Ira shared two adorable pics from their meeting on Instagram. Dressed in a black bralette and long earrings, Ira looked stunning as ever. The star daughter is all smiles for the camera, Nupur was also twinning with her in black T-shirt. Ira captioned the photos as: ‘Random happy photo.’Also Read - Ira Khan Enjoys Bike Ride With Beau Nupur Shikhare on an Ice-Cream Date: 'I Never Cross 25 km/hour'

Check out Ira Khan’s post:

However soon as Ira shared the post, her fans and friends dropped heart and love emojis in the comment section. Many fans also predicted that wedding bells may be ringing for the couple soon. One fan wrote, ‘Glad to see Zeenat aunty after so long (sic)’, another one added, ‘Are you guys getting married?’

Ira and Nupur have been dating for a long time now. The couple has never shied away from expressing their love for each other and have been sharing mushy pictures and videos on Instagram for their fans. In-fact Nupur was even a part of the Khan family’s get-together on Ira’s birthday which included Aamir Khan as well.

Last month, the duo even celebrated their second anniversary. Ira shared a bunch of their pictures along with a heartfelt note for Nupur. She wrote, ‘It’s actually been two years but it’s feels like it was always like this. I love you. As truly and genuinely as I am capable of loving. For everything.” Reacting to Ira’s post, Nupur commented, “I love you too. It was always meant to be like this, we just realised it 2 years back.’

On the work front, Ira has no mood to join Bollywood as an actor unlike her counterparts- Janhvi, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan and others. Ira instead showed off her directorial skills in a play titled Euripedes’ Medea in 2019. It featured her brother Junaid Khan and Hazel Keech in lead roles.