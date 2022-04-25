Mumbai: Bollywood’s megastar Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan is having the best time of her life in scorching heat. Oh damn! This is what you will see once you see Ira Khan’s pics in a black bikini. The star kid keeps sharing her photos with boyfriend Nupur, but this time she raised the temperatures by sharing pool pictures with her friends. On Sunday, Ira and her friends had an amazing pool day where she wore a black halter neck black bikini top. She was seen chilling and spending quality time with friends.Also Read - Aamir Khan Celebrates Baisakhi With Influencer Ruhee Dosani's Family, Mr Perfectionist Serves Halwa to Guests!

Gorgeous Ira Khan teamed up her look with a pair of funky sunglasses and hair clipped in a bun-style. While sharing the pics, Ira wrote, “We can also be swim-wear models…Any reason to splash in a pool. ESPECIALLY IN THIS HEAT! (sic).” Also Read - RRR Rs 1000 Crore Success Bash: Ram Charan Gets Emotional to Have All-New Fan Following in North; Karan Johar, Aamir Khan Attend

Some days back, we saw Ira Khan burning social media with her oh-so-hot throwback pic where she opted for a plunging neckline shimmer top with a see-through skirt. Here is a look at the picture. Also Read - Big News: Aamir Khan And Ranbir Kapoor To Collaborate For An Upcoming Project? Details Inside

Ira Khan, who is Aamir and Reena Dutta’s daughter, revealed her inclination towards direction and therefore, she made her debut in 2019 when she directed Euripedes’ Medea starring Hazel Keech.