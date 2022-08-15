Laal Singh Chaddha has been one of the most-awaited movies of Aamir Khan. He is back on screen after a long hiatus of four years. The film received a lot of criticism from social media users who continue to call for a boycott of the film. Laal Singh Chaddha was released on Thursday. Weeks before its release, the hashtag #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha started trending on Twitter. Netizens pointed out that they are not going to watch the film as they are upset with Aamir Khan for his past statements about India. As a result of mixed reviews and cancel culture, Laal Singh Chaddha had a rather slow opening weekend at the box office.Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Collection Day 4: Aamir Khan Starrer Performs Better in Overseas Than in India – Check Detailed Report

Aamir Khan's niece Zayn and daughter Ira Khan shared a post on Instagram where they urged fans to go and watch Laal Singh Chaddha if they have ever loved Aamir Khan. "If you have ever felt entertained by Aamir Khan or moved by him… he's made fantastic films, go and watch Laal Singh Chaddha and don't let a hate campaign destroy something truly beautiful." Ira Khan shared the same video on Instagram.

The Advait Chandan directorial has hit the screens today, August 11. Laal Singh Chaddha features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya, and Mona Singh. The film is inspired by the 1994 American film Forrest Gump which itself is based on Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name.