Mumbai: Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan took to Instagram sharing her struggles with clinical depression. She posted a new video explaining the two different parts of her brain and how they choose to react. On one hand, the Dangal actor's daughter assured that she feels better and that there is a part of her brain which wants her to get better. However, she also specified that another part of her brain that does not want to believe in her. Ira talks about how she needs to find a balance between these two.

Ira mentioned how she tries to counsel herself that her depression is not bad enough but breaks down when her parents recognize her battle. She also mentioned that she is away from drugs and does not drink too much as well – assuring that there is no life threat. "I do not do drugs, I do not harm myself, I do not drink too much, I do not have too much coffee, my depression does not work like that. I do not have immediate life-threats. That is not how my depression manifests," she wrote.

She posted the 6 minutes 36-second video and wrote, 'Me: So now what? Therapist: I don't know….There are lots of parts to me. This is conflict between two of them that very seriously effects my attempts at healing from my overall depression. But the burn outs are getting longer so now I have to try harder. The plan is to reduce the frequency and intensity of my burn outs. I don't need to change my entire being and functioning. Working a lot isn't a bad thing, trying to do a lot isn't a bad thing – not always. There's a point after which it gets unhealthy. That's what I need to find. That balance…Because working also brings me joy.'

The comment section of Ira Khan’s post is filled with heart emojis with people sending in wishes and love.

Ira Khan is Aamir Khan and his first wife Reena Dutta’s daughter.