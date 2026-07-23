Aamir Khan’s nephew Imran Khan joins Mumbai student protest, calls out actors who stay apolitical: ‘Your art has…’

Imran Khan attended a student solidarity protest in Mumbai and spoke about the role of artists in public life, urging them not to remain silent on issues affecting young people.

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Imran Khan backs student movement at Mumbai protest (PC: Twitter)

Bollywood actor Imran Khan, who is also the nephew of superstar Aamir Khan, has extended his support to the ongoing student movement by joining a protest march in Mumbai held in solidarity with students demonstrating in Delhi. A day after sharing an emotional message on social media, the actor appeared alongside young protesters and spoke about the responsibility artists have during moments of public concern. Imran also addressed the debate around whether actors should remain apolitical, saying creative work reflects personal beliefs and values. His comments have sparked fresh discussions about the role of celebrities in speaking up on social and educational issues.

Imran Khan joins protest in Mumbai

Imran Khan was seen participating in a protest march in Mumbai organised in solidarity with students who have been demonstrating in Delhi. During the event, he interacted with participants and answered questions about the role of actors in social movements.

When an aspiring actor asked him what he would say to artists who believe that art should remain separate from politics, Imran shared his perspective on the relationship between creativity and personal conviction.

He said, “True art is going to have an individual artist point of you embedded within it, and as part of our human nature, we are going to have opinion and perspective that we hold through to ourselves. If you can’t stand by your opinions and if you do not pour your own heart into your art, your art has no value.” His remarks quickly gained attention on social media, where many users discussed his views on the responsibilities of artists.

See Imran Khan’s viral video here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riya Jana (@_jana_riya_)

Imran had earlier supported students online

Before attending the Mumbai protest, Imran had shared a detailed message expressing his disappointment over the reported police action against student protesters.

He wrote, “Something broke in me today. Watching as police gassed and battered student protestors… how could I make sense of this? These students who worked hard, only to be failed by the system. These people who asked to be heard, only to be met with silence. These citizens who stood up to show what matters to them… beaten down and disowned by the establishment.”

See Imran Khan’s post here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Imran Khan (@imrankhan)

Why are students protesting?

The student movement has been led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which has been demanding action over alleged NEET paper leak cases and other examination-related irregularities. Protesters are also seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and broader reforms to improve transparency in the education system.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk has also joined the campaign and has remained a prominent face of the movement through his hunger strike.

Protest at Jantar Mantar

The demonstrations gained national attention after the ‘Chalo Sansad’ march from Jantar Mantar towards Parliament. During the march, clashes broke out between protesters and police, with reports of baton action and tear gas being used to disperse the crowd. The incident triggered widespread reactions on social media and encouraged several public figures to comment on the issue.

Celebrities back the student movement

The protests have received support from several members of the entertainment industry. Actors including Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Huma Qureshi, Saqib Saleem, Sonakshi Sinha, Prakash Raj, Shabana Azmi, Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Amol Parasher, Paramvir Singh Cheema and Swara Bhasker have shared messages supporting students and calling for accountability.