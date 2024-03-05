Home

Aamir Khan’s Scary FIRST Look Goes Viral, Darsheel Safary Says ‘It’s Aamir’s Multiverse…’

Fans are perplexed by Aamir Khan's disturbing first glimpse from a forthcoming production. His scary look was completed with oily hair and an unkempt demeanor - See FIRST Look!

Aamir Khan returned to the film industry after long a sabbatical and enjoying his sweet sweet family time. His new looks, which appeared to be from a new commercial campaign, went viral on social media on Tuesday. He emerged in the stills as a caveman, an astronaut, and a vintage flight engineer. He seemed to have gone a very long period without taking a shower, as seen by his oily hair. Aamir Khan was seen in the photo holding something and seemed delighted about it. There were rumours that this project may be a part of a new soft drink brand’s advertising campaign, albeit not much information has been revealed. Following this, fans quickly began to conjecture; one even suggested that this may be a promotion for PK 2. Aamir and director Rajkumar Hirani’s final film together was PK. The movie was a success and left room for a follow-up, but there hasn’t been any information to imply that one is being developed.

Aamir Khan’s New Look Goes VIRAL:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

The Taare Zameen Par co-stars, Aamir Khan and Darsheel Safary seem to have hit it together. In fact, after Darsheel’s most recent Instagram picture, a lot of admirers wanted to know if the duo was also collaborating on an advertisement. What do you think? Darsheel Safary dropped a series of photos and the caption read, “It is Aamir’s multiverse, and we’re all just living in it. 3 days to go. #mrperfectionist #masterclass #versatileactor (sic).”

Aamir Khan’s Never Seen Before Look Goes VIRAL:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Darsheel Safary (@dsafary)

Aamir Khan’s looks sent the entire internet into a frenzy. Several users expressed their excitement for the ‘3 Idiot’ actor’s project lineup. Most of his fans dropped fire and heart-eye emojis in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “This is something real crazy shit ! Epic man !! Just mind blowing 💗 (sic).” Another user wrote, “Yar movie honi chahye koi ad na ho (sic).” The third user said, “COME ONNN!!! CAN’T WAIT!!! 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻 (sic).”

After the massive box office disaster of his 2022 film Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir Khan took a hiatus from the film industry. Reimagined as a film from the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump, the film received great reviews after its OTT release. While on the promotional tour for his most recent film, Laapataa Ladies, Aamir declared that Sitare Zameen Par would be his next project.

