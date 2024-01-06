Home

Aamir Khan’s Son Junaid Has an Uncanny Resemblance to Superman Actor Henry Cavill, Netizens Say ‘We Got Our Superhero’

Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan steal the spotlight at Ira Khan–Nupur Shikhare’s wedding in Mumbai. Social media users find striking similarities between Junaid and superman actor Henry Cavil - WATCH

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare Wedding: Did we just find our desi Superman? Looks like it. Aamir Khan’s elder son Junaid Khan caught many eyes with his dapper looks. caught everyone’s attention. The actor wore a grey suit with slicked-back hair and fans couldn’t help but compare him to British actor Henry Cavil. Social media users were quick to point out how much Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan resembled Hollywood actor Henry Cavill when they saw images and videos from Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s wedding posted. Many admirers dubbed Junaid the desi Superman due to their striking physical resemblance. Due to the popularity of this comparison, a Reddit member posted side-by-side images of Junaid and Henry Cavill and invited others to comment on how very similar the two looked.

Several social media expressed their opinion in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Bro has American features.” Another user wrote, “Clark Kent with Aamir Khan.” The third user wrote, “We got our Superhero.” The fourth user wrote, “Wow, handsome indeed.” Several users also called him ‘Desi Superman’ in the comment section.

With more than six years of professional theatre experience under his belt, Junaid is getting ready to make his Bollywood debut in YRF’s Maharaj. According to sources, Junaid Khan started filming his second movie even before he officially entered Bollywood. Although the premise and title are yet unknown, it is known that Junaid worked with the incredibly skilled Sai Pallavi on what is supposedly a love story.

