Due to the Coronavirus epidemic, a number of celebs have been stuck due to the sudden lockdown in the country. After Salman Khan, Manoj Bajpayee, Deepak Dobriyal, Ratan Rajput and Jakie Shroff the name of Aamir Khan’s son Junaid is also in the headlines now. There is a report that Junaid is stuck in a bungalow in Panchgani. When the lockdown was announced, there was no way for Junaid Khan to travel back. Now, with the extension, he has no choice but to stay put amid this health crisis. However, Aamir Khan’s family is at their Pali Hill residence. Also Read - Sona Mohapatra on Masakali 2.0: Makers Should Take Legal Action Against Music Label; Have a Spine Like Aamir Khan

According to the reports in Mid-Day, Aamir Khan and his family are at their Bandra Pali Hill (A Mumbai suburb) home. But their son Junaid was at their Panchgani bungalow when the lockdown was announced. Aamir has earlier amitted that Panchgani is where music for his super hit films like Dangal and Tare Zameen Par was composed. Also Read - Aamir Khan Thanks BMC, Police And Healthcare Professionals For Their Work in The Times of COVID-19 Crisis

The 26-year-old Junaid is an Assistant Director, actor and a social worker and follow’s his father’s footsteps. In fact, Junaid worked as an apprentice in 2015 film PK. He was last seen in his sister Ira’s play Medea. Junaid has admitted to being very keen towards, acting, directing and writing. Also Read - Aamir Khan Donates to PM CARES Fund, Maharashtra Relief Fund And Wage Workers of Laal Singh Chaddha For COVID-19 Fight

On Karan Johar’s chat show, Aamir Khan revealed that his children, Junaid and Ira, are keen on entering Bollywood. He revealed, “I think Junaid wants to be in films. He wants to act, he also wants to direct and make a film. I warned him that he has chosen a tough path. He happens to be my son and there will always be comparisons. It’ll be probably tougher for him.”

“We are looking for Junaid. I’ve seen his work and I’m quite happy with it. When we will get the right kind of story… I believe in screen tests so he has to pass the test. If he does a good test, he’ll be in the film. If not, he won’t be,” Aamir said in a group interview. He also revealed that Junaid has trained in acting from American Academy of Dramatic Arts in LA and has been taking part in plays.