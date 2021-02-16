It’s a day to remember for actor Aamir Khan has his elder son Junaid Khan has started the shoot of his first Bollywood film titled Maharaja, a YRF entertainer. Junaid is a trained actor as he has been woking with theatre for a long time and has featured in many successful plays. On Monday, Aamir’s daughter Ira Khan took to her social media to announce the good news that her brother Junaid has started the shoot. She feels proud of him and the picture shared along the post is so adorable. In the pic, Ira she can be seen sitting on her knees in front of him and offering him a bouquet of flowers. Also Read - Aamir Khan’s Daughter Ira Khan Celebrates Valentine's Day With Boyfriend Nupur Shikhare

Ira wrote beautiful lines for her brother. It reads as "Junnuu! This wasn't his first play or his first show or our first play together but.. today is his first day! Of shoot. And I love this picture. He's been acting for a few years now but its still new for me. He even acted my play so I should be over it… but I've been his younger sister longer than any of the other things. His professionalism is unparalleled. I'm super excited for him. Can't wait till he blows everyone away. And irritates them a little with his properness (HE REFUSES TO TELL ME ANYTHING ABOUT THE FILM. SO IRRITATING. I WANT INSIDE SCOOP) and then I can go to set and embarrass and trouble him!"

Several friends from the industry such as Aparshakti Khurana took to the comment section to wish the best for Junaid. He wrote: “❤️❤️❤️❤️ oh my goddddd this pic is❤️❤️❤️❤️much love to you two and khoob saaari tarakkkiyaaaan to Junnu Boy for his first film. I am sure he will keeeeeeel ittt!!”

Junaid Khan’s debut film Maharaja, is directed by Sidharth P. Malhotra. The movie is based on the 1862 Maharaj Libel Case. Jadunathji Brijratanji Maharaj was one of the leaders of the Vallabhacharya sect of the Vaishnavaism who deemed the claims ‘libelous’. The entire case was followed by both the media and the general public.

On January 25, 1962, a case was filed against journalist Karsandas Mulji who worked for a newspaper named Satyaprakash, and its publisher Nanabhai Rustomji Ranina, for publishing an article accusing religious leaders of Pushtimarg for having sexual liaisons with women devotees. It was a libel (defamation) case filed by religious leader Jadunathji Brijratanji Maharaj after Mulji wrote an article titled ‘Hinduo No Asli Dharam Ane Atyar Na Pakhandi Mato’ in the Gujarati newspaper. The article questioned the very morals of the Hindu sect and how the entire framework of the sect was based on exploiting women sexually including asking male devotees to offer their wives to the religious leaders for sex to prove their devotion.