Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan's new picture from photoshoot went viral as netizens went bonkers over his look.

Aamir Khan’s Son Junaid Khan’s New Pic From Photoshoot Goes Viral: Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan’s picture from a recent photoshoot went viral. The picture is being hailed by netizens as they can’t stop lauding Junaid’s dashing looks. Earlier, Hindustan Times had reported that Junaid is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Maharaj, a collaboration between Yash Raj Films and Netflix. Maharaj is inspired by true events as reported by multiple media sources. The film is based on the David vs Goliath story set in the 1800s, about how a regular man, journalist by profession, takes on a powerful role for the society, hailed by many as a messiah for the masses. There has not be any official communication from the makers regarding the same.

AVINASH GOWARIKER SHARES JUNAID KHAN’S PICTURE FROM PHOTOSHOOT:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Avinash Gowariker (@avigowariker)

JUNAID KHAN’S SISTER IRA HAILS HIS PHOTOSHOOT

Photographer Avinash Gowariker shared Junaid’s picture from the photoshoot on his Instagram handle and wrote, “Like father like son? Perfection or EasySwag?? #JunaidKhan all grown up & ready to take on the Cameras & the Lights💥#AamirKhan.” Farah Khan commented, “❤️❤️❤️👍👍👍”. Juniad’s sister Ira wrote, “Juuunnnnnnnuuuuuuu” A fan wrote, “He is looking awesome here. All the best. His father’s shoes are too big to fill. But you will shine.” Another netizen commented, “Indian Henry Cavill 😍.”

NETIZENS REACT TO JUNAID KHAN’S VIRAL PICTURE:

Easy Swag. Don’t put the burden of perfection on his shoulder right now please 🙏🏽 — Debi (@WhoDebi) October 19, 2023

JUNAID KHAN TO MAKE HIS BOLLYWOOD DEBUT WITH MAHARAJ

While Junaid’s alleged debut Maharaj is still under wraps, some entertainment tabloids and portals have made strong claims about the movie. According to a source, “Maharaj marks the beginning of a deep collaboration between YRF and Netflix. The two companies previously worked together on ‘The Romantics,’ a widely acclaimed docu-series delving into the history of Hindi cinema in India through the lens of Yash Raj Films. With Maharaj, they are cementing their partnership for a long-term association,” as reported by Pinkvilla. The movie features Jaideep Ahlawat, Sharvari Wagh and Shalini Pandey in crucial roles. For the unversed, Junaid is Aamir’s son from his first marriage to Reena Datta. Aamir and Reena have another daughter Ira. After separation from Reena, the Laal Singh Chadha actor later married Kiran Rao. Aamir and Kiran announced their divorce in 2022. Thy have a son named Azad Rao Khan.

Aamir is producing Lahore 1947 featuring Sunny Deol, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi.

