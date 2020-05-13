Superstar Aamir Khan‘s long-time assistant and personal spot boy Amos passed away on Tuesday, May 12 after suffering a massive heart attack. He was 60. Amos had been assisting the PK actor for almost 25 years. Amos was admitted to the Holy Family Hospital situated in Mumbai as per reports. He was known to be Aamir’s shadow and used to be with him wherever he traveled. Also Read - Aamir Khan, Farhan Akhtar Sing Dil Chahta Hai Title Song In Video to Raise Funds For #BIXCOVIDFUND Initiative

Amos was also Rani Mukerji's assistant when Aamir didn't have many films. He was one of the most well-behaved spot boys. Filmibeat confirmed the news of death when they got in touch with Aamir. Even, his friend and Lagaan co-star Karim Hajee posted a message on social media for Amos. "A man of all seasons.. we all know the star Aamir Khan.. his shadow his Man Friday, someone who was always smiling and a (had) heart of gold had a massive heart attack. I am heart broken…he was special," he said.

Karim told PTI that Amos collapsed in the morning and was rushed to the hospital by the actor, his director-wife Kiran Rao and their team. "Amos worked with a superstar but was endearing and simple. He was like this to not just Aamir but everyone. He put everyone at ease and was a wonderful person. He had a wonderful heart, was so bright and a hard worker", he added.

Both Aamir and Kiran are devasted and said that it’s an irreplaceable loss.

May his soul rest in peace!