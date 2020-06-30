Aamir Khan’s staff have tested positive for COVID-19, right from his chauffeur, two bodyguards, and his cook. Taking to Twitter, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor informed that some of his staff have tested positive and have been immediately quarantined. He further states that BMC officials were very prompt and efficient in taking them to a medical facility. He further thanks BMC for taking good care of his staff and for ‘fumigating and sterilising the entire society’. Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha Movie Release Update: Aamir Khan Eyeing Christmas 2021 Now, Vikram Vedha Remake Also Pushed

He also mentioned that he is taking his mother to get her tested and she is the last person in the loop. The rest of the family members have been tested and found negative. As per the reports, seven staff members have been tested positive and have been quarantined.

The official statement reads, "Hello everyone, This is to inform you that some of my staff have tested positive. They were immediately quarantined, and BMC officials were very prompt and efficient in taking them to a medical facility. I would like to thank the BMC for taking such good care of them, and for fumigating and sterilising the entire society. The rest of us all have been tested and found negative. Right now I am taking my mother to get her tested. She is the last person in the loop. Please pray that she is negative. I would, once again, like to thank the BMC for the prompt, professional, and caring manner in which they helped us. And a big thank you to Kokilaben Hospital, and the doctors, nurses and staff there. They were very caring and professional with the testing process. God bless and stay safe. Love. Aamir." (sic)

Meanwhile,The number of coronavirus cases in India reached 5,66,840 and the death toll inched towards 17,000-mark after fresh 18,522 cases and 418 fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours. Of the total cases, the number of active infections stood at 2,15,125, while 3,34,822 patients have recovered. The recovery rate is 59.06 per cent among the COVID-19 patients.