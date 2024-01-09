Home

‘Aaoge Jab Tum’ Singer Ustad Rashid Khan’s Health Deteriorates, on Ventilator Support

Ustad Rashid Khan had undergone treatment at Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital. He is now in Kolkata's hospital for further treatment.

Ustad Rashid Khan, known for giving hit songs, is not well. The medical condition of the acclaimed classical singer has worsened. He has been suffering from prostrate cancer and was admitted to a private hospital last month in Kolkata. After his critical condition, the doctors have put him on ventilator support.

Ustad Rashid Khan, 55, of the Rampur-Sahaswan Gharana, had undergone treatment at Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital. However, at a later stage, he preferred to continue with his treatment in Kolkata only. Sources close to him said that since the singer was admitted to the private hospital last month, he started responding to the treatment, and a team of doctors attending to him was happy to note the improvement in his medical condition.

The sources said that despite ailment, there was hardly any change in Khan’s routine, especially with regard to his daily practice of classical music in the hospital in Kolkata.

Rashid Khan has given beautiful songs to Bollywood such as Jab We Met’s “Aaoge Jab Tum Saajna”, My Name is Khan’s “Allah Hi Rahem”, Mausam’s “Poore se zara sa” and many more.

Rashid Khan gave his first concert at age 11, and the following year, 1978, he performed at a concert in Delhi. His fusion and film numbers have also received accolades. He is awarded the Padma Shri, as well as the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 2006. He is also the recipient of the Padma Bhushan.

Wising for his speedy recovery.

