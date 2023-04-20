Home

‘It is a Landmark Order,’ Says Aaradhya Bachchan’s Lawyer on Delhi HC Decision| EXCLUSIVE

Abhishek Bachchan, father of Aaradhya Bachchan filed a suit on behalf of his daughter against YouTube channels that spread fake news about her health. The next hearing is in July.

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter moved the Delhi High Court against various YouTube channels that spread fake news about her health. Her father Abhishek Bachchan filed a suit on her behalf invoking right to privacy, personality and defamation. Other rules under the Information and Technology were also invoked. On Thursday, the Delhi High Court on Thursday directed various entities operating channels on YouTube to immediately remove and take down all the video, images, identical content spreading fake news about the health of Aaradhya Bachchan’s health.

She is the daughter of Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan. The suit stated that videos circulated on various entities operating channels on YouTube, are absolutely false

In an exclusive interview, Mr Ameet Naik, the lawyer representing the case said, ” I think Delhi HC order is an important decision on defamation, on privacy, on intermediary rules, on personality is a landmark order.” He further said that these entities were profiteering from the name of the Bachchan family and here the Delhi HC recognised the personality rights that were invoked too.

Issued summons to Google LLC and several entities operating channels on YouTube. The bench while issuing interim directions said, Google LLC is duty-bound in law to ensure strict compliance with the entire statutory regime relating to intermediaries with which it is governed which includes IT Rules 2021.

Delhi High Court’s Order

The Court of Justice C Harishankar also observed that every child is entitled to be treated with honour and respect, be it a child of a celebrity or of the common person. Circulation of misleading information about a child especially as regards physical and mental health is completely intolerable in law.

The suit stated that it is being filed on account of the violation of the right to privacy of the Plaintiffs, especially Plaintiff (Aaradhya Bachchan) who is a minor child of only 11 years of age, and whose mental and physical well-being stands to suffer grave harm if such videos and content continue to be accessible to the public. The Plaintiff (Aaradhya Bachchan) is in good health, has not been hospitalised, and was very much in public events with her mother, at the time of the creation or uploading of such videos, stated the suit.

