Aaradhya Bachchan Dazzles With Her Incredible Performance At Annual Day, Aishwarya Rai Captures The Moment- Watch Video

A viral video of Aaradhya Bachchan, where she shook everyone with her performance. In between that mom Aishwarya was seen capturing her daughter's performances on her phone.

Amid rumours about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya attended her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan’s annual day event at Dhirubhai Ambani International School. The Bollywood actress was seen sitting alongside her husband, father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan, and Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s son Agastya Nanda. Several Bollywood stars and their children, who are enrolled at Dhirubhai Ambani International School, were present at the event. Aaradhya’s stellar performance on stage made her mother proud. A proud moment was witnessed when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took out her smartphone and started recording her daughter’s performance during the Annual event.

Aaradhya’s Terrific Performance At Annual Day Becomes Talk of The Town

The viral video captures Aaradhya wearing a striking black ensemble, exuding great confidence as she delivers her lines in English and takes a confident walk while participating in a musical play at the event portraying an evil character. Aishwarya, filled with pride, records her daughter’s impressive performance on her phone, evident from her beaming smile. The 12-year-old also danced to a song as part of the skit. The Archies co-star Agastya Nanda and Aishwarya Rai’s mother Brindya Rai equally enjoyed the performance.

The 12-year-old wowed the crowd with her performance on stage, and afterward, she was spotted leaving the location with her mother. Shah Rukh Khan, accompanied by his wife Gauri Khan, and their daughter Suhana Khan, also made an appearance at the event. Their young son AbRam charmed everyone with his rendition of his famous father’s iconic pose during a play.

Take a look at Aaradhya Bachchan’s Annual Day Performance:

What a Superstar Presence n Performer she is Already and Why not!!!!!! Woahhh that Confidence..love love love ❤️

#AaradhyaBachchan @hasinimani coming for her 😍 pic.twitter.com/uWjUTA6Kxe — Ruth (@Ruth4ashab) December 15, 2023

Fans couldn’t control their emotions as they saw Aaradhya’s performance and commented on the video stating, “Her voice resembles with mama (sic).” Another fan commented, “She’s Just awesome (sic).” A group of fans commented with heart emojis and wrote, “She is Aishwarya and Abhishek’s daughter! She is full of talent (sic).”

Aishwarya was dressed in a stylish black and golden suit for the occasion, along with high heels and a coordinating bag. Meanwhile, Abhishek looked dashing in a navy blue shirt, matching trousers, and sneakers. Amitabh Bachchan chose a vibrant jacket, pants, and shoes. Agastya Nanda sported a beige jacket over a white T-shirt, denim, and shoes.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.