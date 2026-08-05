Aaradhya Bachchan’s namaste gesture for paps wins hearts, netizens say ‘Just like mom’ – Watch viral video

A simple gesture from Aaradhya Bachchan has become the talk of social media. As she greeted the paparazzi with folded hands while leaving Mumbai airport with Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, fans couldn't stop praising her humility and sweet gesture.

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Aaradhya Bachchan greets paparazzi with namaste at Mumbai airport (PC: Instagram)

Celebrity airport appearances often grab attention, but this time it wasn’t a glamorous outfit or a dramatic moment that got people talking. Instead, it was Aaradhya Bachchan’s simple yet thoughtful gesture that left the internet impressed. Returning to Mumbai with her parents, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan greeted the paparazzi with folded hands and a warm smile before making her way out of the airport. The brief interaction quickly made its way across social media, with many calling it a reflection of good manners and graceful upbringing. As the video continues to circulate online, fans have been sharing their thoughts on the heartwarming moment.

Aaradhya Bachchan greets paparazzi with a warm ‘namaste’

Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan returned to Mumbai on Tuesday night after a trip abroad and were photographed at the airport by paparazzi. Abhishek Bachchan walked ahead and greeted airport staff, while Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya followed close behind in coordinated black outfits.

As cameras turned towards them, Aaradhya smiled, folded her hands and greeted the photographers with “namaste”. The gesture lasted only a few seconds, but it instantly caught everyone’s attention. Videos from the airport soon went viral across Instagram and X.

Watch viral video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vinod Singh (@singhvinod697)

Netizens react to Aaradhya Bachchan’s sweet gesture at Mumbai airport for paparazzi

Soon after the video surfaced online, social media users flooded the comments section with appreciation for Aaradhya’s behaviour. Many described her as “Just like her mother”, “well-mannered”, “grounded” and “respectful”, while others praised Aishwarya and Abhishek for raising their daughter with humility despite growing up in one of Bollywood’s most famous families.

Several fans commented that simple gestures like greeting people with folded hands reflect good values. Others admired how calm and confident Aaradhya appeared despite being surrounded by cameras. While celebrity children often find themselves under public scrutiny, this particular moment received overwhelmingly positive reactions from internet users.

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About Aaradhya Bachchan

Aaradhya Bachchan is the daughter of Bollywood actors Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and the granddaughter of legendary icons Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. This isn’t the first time Aaradhya has drawn attention for her polite interactions in public. Over the years, she has often been seen accompanying Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to public events and international appearances, including the Cannes Film Festival and other fashion events.

She is often noted by the public for her polite manner and respectful greetings during public appearances.