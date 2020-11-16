Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has posted a new picture on Instagram. Like many other posts on his Instagram timeline, this one, too, is a cute picture of her granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan as she turns 9 today. Big B shared a special collage constituting of nine pictures of the birthday girl, from her growing years. The timeline shows Aaradhya when she was a baby, then 1-year-old, then 2, 3 till 9 (most recent picture of the star kid). Aaradhya is born to the superstar’s actor son, Abhishek Bachchan, and former Miss World and actor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Also Read - Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Nazia Nasim Reacts to Winning Rs 1 Crore, Reveals She Was Trying to Participate For 20 Years

The 78-year-old actor captioned the picture with a beautiful message: “Happy birthday Aaradhya .. all my love”. Also Read - KBC 12: Amitabh Bachchan Hosted Show Gets Its Second Crorepati in Mohita Sharma After Nazia Nasim

Have a look at the pictures:

Aishwarya and Abhishek are yet to post wishes or pictures of their darling daughter. Aaradhya is popularly known as Beti B in the industry and being a star kid, she has always been in the limelight. Aaradhya Bachchan has accompanied her mother Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to many public events like the Cannes Film Festival.

The Bachchans are known to throw one of the most popular and happening celebrity parties every year on the festival of Diwali and Aaradhya’s birthday. However, this year, everything is not the same as before. Apart from being conscious about living in times of the pandemic, the Bachchans are mourning the death of a family member and close friends.