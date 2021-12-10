Aarya 2 Leaked For Full HD Download: Sushmita Sen starrer Aarya 2 has been released on December 10 on Disney+Hotstar and the second season of Aarya is getting a lot of positive reviews from the critics and netizens. Sushmita Sen is winning hearts with his stellar performance as fans call her ‘real sherni’ of the story. She has graced her avatar as a grieving wife, scared mother, and a tough woman dealing with crime lords. The crime thriller has managed to engaged netizens and critics. Aarya season 2 is created by Ram Madhvani, who has also co-directed the series with Vinod Rawat and Kapil Sharma. However, there is a bad news for the makers as Aarya 2 has become the latest victim of piracy. Yes, that’s right! Aarya 2 gets leaked on day 1 of its release.Also Read - Aarya 2 Twitter Review: Sushmita Sen Steals The Show With Her Swag and Style, Fans Call Her 'Fierce Tigress'

Aarya 2 has been leaked on Tamilrockers, Telegram and other piracy based websites including movierulz. Unfortunately, the film’s sudden leak might affect its ratings online. Netizens are amazed to see Sushmita Sen’s breathtaking performance. Aarya 2 features Aarya’s (Sushmita Sen), father Zorawar Rathore (Jayant Kripalani), brother Sangram Rathore (Ankur Bhatia), and Udayveer Shekhawat (Akash Khurana). Aarya is an official adaptation of the Dutch series ‘Penoza’ which depicts the story of a woman who goes from being a housewife and mother to becoming a don. Also Read - Ahead of Aarya 2, Madhuri Dixit Takes Us Back To How Sushmita Sen's Character Became 'Mom To Don'

However, this is not the first time that a show has been leaked just hours after its release. Earlier, Money Heist season 5 volume 2 leaked online and films such as Bob Biswas, Money Heist season 5, Tadap, Annaatthe, Sooryavanshi, Bell Bottom, Bhuj, Shershaah, The Family Man 2, also became the target of piracy sites. Also Read - Aarya 2: Sikandar Kher Talks About How Show Is Progressive With a Female Lead, Kirron Kher Resuming Work and Much More

Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and runs the pirated versions of the movies. In the case of the big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours before the films are set to hit the screens.

