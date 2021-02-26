Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen who created a storm on the OTT platform last year for her debut web series Aarya, teases fan with a big announcement that she is coming up with the second season of Ram Madhvani directorialAarya 2’. Sushmita Sen on Thursday confirmed the second season of her web series. “She sees a storm coming…in the mirror!!! #Aarya #season2. Your wish is our command. I love you guys!!! Let’s do this @madhvaniram @officialrmfilms @disneyplushotstarvip #TeamAarya #duggadugga,” the actress wrote on Instagram. Also Read - Dadasaheb Phalke Awards: Sushant Singh Rajput Honoured With Critic's Best Actor For His Contribution To Hindi Cinema

Sushmita's fans went berserk when they got the confirmation of Aarya 2. One of the users wrote: "Woohoo… I can't wait to watch season 2 of Aarya..". Another one wrote: "Oh my God when is it coming …?😍😍😍😍".

Have a look at Sushmita Sen’s post:



Sushmita Sen made her comeback on screen with Aarya that also featured Chandrachur Singh, Namit Das, Vikas Kumar, Ankur Bhatia, Sikander Kher, Manish Chaudhary, Jayant Kriplani among others. There is no clarity on the launch of the new season, according to a source, “The idea was to continue the story of Aarya and how she deals with newer challenges while fighting her own battles for the family. The team was preparing for the new season for the longest time and it will on the floors soon.”

Aarya was a hit and fans have been waiting for a second season. Sushmita played the titular rule of Aarya, who is the mother of three children and wife of a businessman played by Chandrachur Singh, who gets shot dead in broad daylight. After that, she takes over the business of medicines, which is an illegal opium trade and does everything to protect her three children.

Speaking about series, Sushmita told IANS, “Aarya represents strength, determination and above all vulnerability in a world full of crime, a world run by men. For me, personally, it is the story of family, betrayal and a mother who is willing to go to any length to protect her children. It took me a decade to find a role like this to sink into and I’m thrilled to be a part of this incredible story. I am thankful to Ram Madhvani and his team for giving me the role of a lifetime.”