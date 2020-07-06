Sushmita Sen made her digital debut with Disney+Hotstar’s original series Aarya. Now the director Ram Madhvani and Sushmita made an announcement that they will be coming back with its second season. During the Instagram live session, the actor asked Ram Madhvani several questions from her fans and while answering, he asked the audience to ‘wait for season two’. Also Read - Ram Madhvani: Sushmita Sen Defines Aarya, She Has Both Strength And Vulnerability

Speaking about the lead actor in season two, Madhvani said, “She is going to be wearing a cape this time and she is going to be in leather. In season two, like season one, she will be paying the price of what she wants.”



In the first season, Sushmita plays the titular rule of Aarya, who is the mother of three children and wife of a businessman played by Chandrachur Singh, who gets shot dead in broad daylight. After that, she takes over the business of medicines, which is a illegal opium trade, and does everything to protect her three children.

Speaking about series, Sushmita told IANS, “Aarya represents strength, determination and above all vulnerability in a world full of crime, a world run by men. For me, personally, it is the story of family, betrayal and a mother who is willing to go to any length to protect her children. It took me a decade to find a role like this to sink into and I’m thrilled to be a part of this incredible story. I am thankful to Ram Madhvani and his team for giving me the role of a lifetime.”