Aarya 2 trailer: The makers of Aarya 2 have released the anticipated trailer of the series that will start streaming on Disney+Hotstar from December 10. The show features Sushmita Sen as the ‘working mother’-turned-don whose only mission is the safety of her family after her own father killed her husband and tried to conceal that for a long time. Season 1 of the show met with huge appreciation. So much so that it got nominated at the International Emmys this year in the Best Drama category.Also Read - Chandrachur Singh 2.0: Aarya Brings Back The Gem Industry Lost a Few Years Ago | Interview

Apart from Sushmita, it also features Vikas Kumar as the cop, Chandrachur Singh as Aarya’s late husband, Sikandar Kher, Jayant Kripalani, Ankur Bhatia, Mayo Sarao, Vishwajeet Pradhan, Sugandha Garg, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Akash Khurana, Dilnaz Irani, Charu Shankar and Sohaila Kapoor among others. The makers have tried to define the new season with one question – Can Aarya Sareen escape her past, or will her own family betray her, yet again? Sushmita, who plays Arya Sareen in the show, has gone a step ahead in looking more fierce and combative in the second season. Watch the trailer here: Also Read - Ram Madhvani: Sushmita Sen Defines Aarya, She Has Both Strength And Vulnerability

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

While speaking about Aarya and what she stands for as a character, the director of the show – Ram Madhvani said, “Aarya, as a character, symbolises strength and vulnerability. She has to face her past so that she can save her family to protect her future. In the second season, the audiences encounter Aarya in a new light. While in the first season, we saw her take the moral stand on the incidents around her life, this time we will see her emerge with a survival instinct like never before.”

For Sushmita though, Aarya 2 is about a woman’s transformation from a strong person into a warrior. “The new chapter is a fascinating revelation of the character and has proved to be a huge learning for me as an actor. I challenged myself by donning Aarya in a new avatar and I hope that the audiences will appreciate her fierce, unapologetic self in the second season,” she said.

Co-produced by Endemol Shine India and Ram Madhvani Films, Aarya 2 brings to light Aarya Sareen’s journey from being powerless to fearless. Watch this space for all the latest updates on the show!