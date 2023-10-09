Home

Aarya 3 Teaser will be more exciting as we see Sushmita Sen aka Aarya Sareen getting shot. Will she be able to survive?

Aarya 3 Teaser: Disney Plus Hotstar’s superhit show Aarya featuring Sushmita Sen is all set to come up with season 3 on November 3, 2023. The International Emmy-nominated show will explore the profound power of the titular character as shared by Sushmita. At the end of Aarya 2, we saw Sushmita Sen taking over the illegal family business, now what will happen next is shown in the teaser of Aarya 3.

The story of Aarya revolves around Sushmita Sen as Aarya Sareen, a caring mother and a loving wife, who is unaware of the illegal business her husband is a part of. Things go bad for their family after Aarya’s husband Tej Sareen, a pharma baron, is mysteriously killed. The drug mafia and illegal syndicates seek the death of his entire family. In response, Aarya joins the gangs. The show traces her journey in becoming the mafia queen who seeks revenge against those who killed her husband.

In the teaser, Sushmita gets shot thrice while standing on top of a fortress. Her kids get shocked as they see Aarya fall down after the gunshots.

Watch Aarya 3 teaser:



Twitter Reactions on Aarya 3

As soon as the teaser of Aarya 3 was released, fans showered love on Sushmita and the makers of the web series. One of the users wrote, “My Favourite ♥️ #Aarya is Back what a performance in the last 2 series. Book a date in dairy for #Aarya Sush fence not watching World Cup match on 3rd Nov 23″. Another user wrote, “Can’t wait to see what twists and turns Aarya Season 3 has in store, streaming on from 3rd Nov! Excited for the amazing cast and story!”. The third user said, “Sherni ke lautne ka waqt aa gaya hai 👊”.

Talking about the show, Sushmita Sen said: “Aarya Sareen has now become a very integral part of my life. Her experiences across seasons have touched my heart. It’s an honour to step back into her shoes for ‘Aarya’ Season 3. This season explores the profound power of Aarya, as she strikes down her enemies and begins to create an empire of her own, while grappling the threats to her loved ones. Aarya’s story is a testament to a woman who defies life’s constraints and will go to any lengths to protect the ones close to her. ‘Aarya’ season 3 isn’t just a show, it’s an emotional journey that fills me with love and pride.”

Created and co-directed by the visionary Ram Madhvani and co-produced by Amita Madhavni, Ram Madhvani, Ram Madhvani Films and Endemol Shine India, Aarya 3 will bow on Disney+ Hotstar on November 3.

