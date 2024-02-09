Home

Aarya 3 Twitter Review: Netizens Praise Sushmita Sen As She Shines in a Riveting Finale – Check Reactions

Aarya Antim Vaar Review: Sushmita Sen's mind-boggling web series has garnered a positive response for its unapologetic portrayal of characters. Check tweets.

Aarya 3 Twitter Review: The highly anticipated finale season of Aarya, titled Aarya Antim Vaar, has finally made its debut on Disney Plus Hotstar, leaving fans and critics alike enthralled with its gripping narrative. The Sushmita Sen starrer has garnered a positive response for its unapologetic portrayal of characters and its ability to keep audiences on the edge of their seats. Sushmita Sen‘s powerful performance has been a standout element of the series, with reports suggesting that she unapologetically dominates her on-screen counterparts. The actress has carried the legacy of her character Aarya with finesse since the show’s inception four years ago.

Netizens, reminiscing on the former Twitter (X), have expressed their sentiments on the culmination of the series, recalling how Sushmita Sen pleasantly surprised them with the original Aarya and now, the journey has come to a thrilling end with Aarya Antim Vaar. The third season, comprising four episodes, promises to deliver a riveting storyline that delves into themes of love, insecurity, suffering, and bloodshed.

One enthusiastic viewer shared, “After almost four years, it has all come to an end – love, insecurity, suffering, pain, bloodshed, and above all, Aarya herself. #AaryaSeason3 part two is also gripping and intriguing, and keeps you on the edge of your seat.” Another review hailed the show as a “Captivating Blend of Crime, Family, and Empowerment.”

Check Twitter Review of Aarya 3

Ever since @RamKMadhvani ‘s #Aarya moved from being a high quality premium drama in S1 to a crowd pleasing soap style show, it lost its edge and i suspect its core audience. Though @thesushmitasen remains very watchable, the decline in craft and storytelling is severe. https://t.co/Zp7RlTHLgu — Dinkar Vijan (@dinkar_vijan) February 9, 2024

#Aarya @thesushmitasen Only U the real queen wat a powerful Roleplay U did It Just Mind-blowing Awesome 🤘 — @iamAnkurJain (@AnkurJa38084607) February 9, 2024



Aarya Season 3 has successfully maintained its reputation as a series that seamlessly weaves together elements of crime, family dynamics, and empowerment. The finale season, with its engaging plot and stellar performances, continues to captivate audiences, solidifying Aarya as a noteworthy addition to the realm of Indian web series.

